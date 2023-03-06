Best Destiny 2 Lightfall Strand Classes For PvE, All 3 Ranked

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion introduced a brand new darkness subclass, Strand, and saying it changes how we play the game is an understatement. From grappling around Neomuna to suspending our enemies in the air, Strand brings a lot to the table. That said, each class excels in certain activities, and PvE is no different. So today, let’s rank all of the Strand classes for PvE in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

3. Threadrunner

Image Source: Bungie.net

To start, while we’re putting Threadrunners in last place, that isn’t to say they’re bad by any means. Threadrunners are great for movement with the unique aspect that gives them multiple grapples. Not to mention that their super, Silkstrike, is arguably the highest damage-dealing super in the game currently. That said, as with the fate of all Hunter subclasses, their abilities mainly shine in PvP activities, so when directly comparing to the other classes for PvE, Threadrunners will sit in third.

2. Berserkers

Image Source: Bungie.net

This was a tough call to make, but second place is going to the Titan subclass, Berserker. Unlike Threadrunners, Berserkers have much more to work with in PvE, and they genuinely capitalize on their ability to Suspend enemies.

Their aspect allows them to Suspend enemies upon casting their Barricade, then add the Exotic leg armor, Abeyant Leap, which amplifies this effect even further. Throw in a couple of mods and suitable fragments, and Berserkers can become a genuine menace in PvE. That said, only one class can sit at the top.

1. Broodweavers

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Broodweavers truly got the whole package when it comes to PvE. Unraveling, Suspending, and then throw Threadlings in the mix? Threadlings are essentially the Strand version of the Warlock’s “mini-buddy,” but it’s dialed to eleven, as Broodweavers can spawn them near endlessly while having the Threadlings clear all the enemies for them.

On top of that, when the Threadlings defeat anything, the Broodweaver gains ability energy back, allowing them to spam more abilities in a never-ending cycle. Not to mention that their super, Needlestorm, does tremendous damage, rivaling that of a Thundercrash, if not more. It’s almost mind-boggling to consider how powerful Broodweavers are, considering Warlocks also have the best subclass in the game, Dawnblade. Warlocks continue to keep on winning in Lightfall.

That’s everything you need to know on the best Strand classes for PvE in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like how to beat Calus, and more below.

Related Posts