The emperor of the Cabal, Calus, has returned front and center for the latest Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall. Throughout the campaign we learn the power of the new darkness subclass, Strand, in the hopes of stopping Calus from reaching the Veil. Now, it’s time to settle the score with him. So today, let’s discuss how to beat Calus in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Calus Boss Fight (Phase One)

Phase One of Calus is pretty straightforward. Calus will stand in the middle platform with several of his Psions and shoot you with his darkness orbs. These can easily be avoided or shot down, whichever suits your preference.

Across the way will be three other platforms, one to the left, right, and one behind, where you initially land in the arena. Each of them will have other Cabal enemies, such as Legionaries or Incendiors. These are a great source of ammo in case you get low, so make sure to stop by and sweep them every once in a while to refresh your stock.

You also have the option to become Strand Empowered, allowing you to swing from the Strand hooks endlessly if you so choose.

After you deal roughly 35% of his health, Calus will wave his hand and summon a Tormentor. You’re free to ignore it if you’re confident enough, though our recommendation would be to stop shooting Calus and swiftly deal with the Tormentor, so it doesn’t become a problem later in the fight.

After another 35% is dealt to Calus, he’ll summon another Tormentor to deal with you. Rinse and repeat your previous strategy to dispose of it. Before you finish Calus off, make sure to stand in the middle platform with him, as he isn’t down for the count just yet.

Destiny 2 Calus Boss Fight (Phase Two)

Phase Two begins the moment Calus stands back up, as he will now shed his armor and equip himself with two swords, and begin to rush at you. Calus is a lot faster than he looks, so the best ways to avoid him are to run in a circle around the platform or grapple with the Strand hooks.

At the cost of becoming more offense-oriented, Calus’s defense is much lower than it was, meaning you can shred him down before he gets the opportunity to shred you back. Damage-over-time weapons such as Witherhoard or Anarchy will work best here, as you can continuously dodge his attacks after sticking him with one of the guns, maintaining some damage on him.

Otherwise, there are no gimmicks to be wary of this time around, so all you need to do is run around and damage him when you can, and eventually, Calus will be brought down for good.

That’s everything you need to know on how to beat Calus in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like what the best armor mods are, and more below.

