Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has arrived, and with it comes a brand new revamp of the Armor mod system dubbed “Armor 3.0.” This system removes an abundance of the unnecessary confusion the system had prior to Lightfall, and was made simpler so players can truly enjoy “buildcrafting.” That said, some players are still confused on which Armor mods they should choose for their builds. So today, let’s discuss the best Armor mods in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Ashes to Assets

It’s no secret that the majority of the top-tier endgame PvE builds revolve around grenades in Destiny 2, and one of the most popular mods that goes with it is the Helmet Armor mod Ashes to Assets. This mod will grant increased Super energy for each grenade kill you secure. It can be stacked too, amplifying the effect even further.

This mod is highly effective in Solar Warlock and Void Titan builds where earning grenade kills helps them get their supers quickly, allowing them to essentially spam Well of Radiance or Ward of Dawns with ease. If you plan on creating any build that involves you throwing a grenade, then the Ashes to Assets mod is a must-run.

Firepower

In the Light of the Armor 3.0 re-work, many mods had their effects either updated or changed entirely, and the Firepower mod is now a must-run for grenade builds. Previously, Firepower would consume a Charged with Light stack to grant you a 15% increase in grenade energy. With the Armor 3.0 changes, it will now create Orbs of Power upon securing grenade kills.

However, it does not create an Orb of Power every time your grenade gets a kill, as there is a slight cooldown after it generates an Orb. That said, it’s a powerful mod that is essential in new grenade builds, such as a Void Titan setup.

Charged Up

The Armor 3.0 re-work revolves around you gathering Orbs of Power to gain an Armor Charge. You can then use your Armor Charge with a mod to trigger a certain effect, such as increasing grenade energy. That said, you’re only allowed to hold up to three Armor Charges at a time, which can be a little annoying in some cases.

Fortunately, you can bypass this restriction with the Chest Armor mod Charged Up, which grants one more Armor Charge to you and brings the total you can hold at any given time up to four. You can take this even further by applying multiple copies of the mod, bringing your total to however many more you add. For example: If you use three copies of Charged Up, your Armor Charge total will be brought to six, which is highly beneficial in some builds.

Overall, this is a great mod to use in just about every build you can create with the new system.

Innervation

We’ve talked about grenade mods extensively thus far, and we’re going to continue to do so by discussing the Leg Armor mod, Innervation.

As discussed earlier, Firepower will generate Orbs of Power for each grenade kill you get. Now, we want to get your grenade back as fast as possible so you can create Orbs of Power and vice versa. By collecting the Orbs of Power you create via Firepower, Innervation will grant you a 15% grenade cooldown for each Orb you pick up, and unlike Firepower, there is no cooldown to the effect.

This means if you have an abundance of Orbs of Power in front of you, you could get your grenade back instantly thanks to Innervation. Efficiency is the key Guardians.

Bomber

Last but not least, Bomber is right up there in terms of popularity alongside Ashes to Assets, and for good reason.

Bomber will reduce your grenade cooldown by a whopping 20% each time you use your class ability. This is extremely relevant with Titans and Warlocks, as most of their builds involve spamming their class abilities. We want to ensure you can get your grenade back as fast as humanly possible, and by using the mods discussed above (including Bomber), you will be able to spam your grenade with little to no issues, destroying everything in front of you. PvE activities have never been easier, thanks to these mods.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Armor mods in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like what the best Void Hunter build is, and more below.

