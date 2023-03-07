How to Get Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets in Destiny 2

Image Source: Destiny 2

If you’re like most every other Destiny 2 player, you’re probably chomping at the bit to get your hands on the best gear in the game. The only problem is, you don’t know where to get some of them from or how to trigger a specific drop. That’s why we’re here to help with a guide on how to get the Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

The Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets were introduced all the way back in Destiny 2 Beyond Light, and now seem to be making a nice comeback in Lightfall. The only way to get these bad boys isn’t easy, though, as you must farm Lost Sectors on Master or Solo Legend difficulty.

These events are the cream of the crop in terms of a solo challenge. The enemies they contain are the strongest you’ll find, and each Sector contains punishingly difficult modifiers.

On top of this, you won’t be able to secure an Exotic Helmet drop outside of certain days. What types of gear drop rotates on a daily basis, and you’ll need to check what types of armor are dropping before you take up the challenge. If you don’t, you might waste tons of time and effort.

The only saving grace of this ordeal is the drop rate of the Necrotic Grip. If you take on the Legendary difficulty, their drop rate is uncommon. The master difficulty, meanwhile, will see the drop rate elevated all the way up to common.

It’s a small boon, but one which helps increases your chances that you’ll get a drop so long as you survive the challenge. As for what Destiny 2 Beyond Light’s Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets do, it’s definitely worth the hassle.

While the gear is equipped, your melee attacks will apply a corruptive effect to enemies, damaging them more and more over time. As an added bonus, you can also defeat said corrupted enemies to spread the corruption to any nearby foes and restore your melee energy at the same time.

Destiny 2 Necrotic Grips Strand Build

As of Destiny 2 Lightfall, the best way to utilize Necrotic Grips is by using it alongside the new Strand subclass for Warlocks. It’s a perfect pairing, as it does more damage over time with abilities like Grasp of the Devourer and Arcane Needle, which both boast poison damage that’ll kill your enemies over time, giving you the advantage in drawn-out fights.

Using an SMG like the Osteo Striga is also a good call, as it’ll stack poison damage by firing toxic projectiles at your enemies.

That’s all there is to know about how to get the Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets in Destiny 2 Beyond Light. For more on the game, check out our guide wiki. It has tons of guides on other topics like how to unlock the Legendary Lost Sectors.

