When is Apex Legends Season 17? Season 16 Revelry End Date

Apex Legends Season 16, better known as Revelry, changed a huge amount in Respawn’s battle royale. While it was the first season post-launch not to add a new Legend, it introduced huge changes in the form of Legend classes and perks. Respawn has already confirmed there’ll be a new Legend with the next seasonal update. Resultantly, players are wondering when Apex Legends Season 17 will come and exactly what content it will bring. Here’s what we know.

No, as of right now, there is not one specifically. Respawn tend not to confirm season start and end dates until much closer to their launch.

However, we can hazard pretty accurate guesses based on the preceding season’s start date and the typical length of Apex Legends seasons. Season 16 Revelry began on 14 February 2023 and is expected to last around three months. That takes us to early to mid-May for the launch of Season 17.

Respawn also tends to favor Tuesdays for their seasonal updates. As a result, the most likely dates right now are Tuesday 9 May, or Tuesday 16 May.

We will update this section when a release date for Season 17 is confirmed.

All Season 17 Content & Leaks So Far

Because we’re still some way off Apex Legends Season 17, there’s not a lot confirmed for the update in terms of content.

However, unlike in Season 16 which didn’t see the release of a new Legend, we know that a new one will drop because Respawn has confirmed that they’ll return to the previously established formula of one new character per season. While there’s no confirmation on who that may be, rumors and leaks have pointed to Ballistic, an ‘Arms Dealer’ who could be about to join the Apex Games.

We also expect the usual tweaks to maps and rotations but, because Broken Moon is still incredibly fresh, a wholly new environment seems unlikely.

As of right now, then, that’s all there is to say about Season 17, but check back regularly to this page for updates. For more on the game while you wait, you can check out the related content listed below.

