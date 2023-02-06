Apex Legends Season 16 Adds Highly-Requested Game Mode & Class System, But No New Legend

Image Source: EA

Since its shadow drop four years ago, Apex Legends has had its fair share of bumps and bruises, as Respawn Entertainment threw its hand into the live-service battle royale craze. In the past year, the road has become increasingly rockier as much of the community has become tired of the state of Apex Legends.

It seems that Respawn Entertainment has heard fan feedback loud and clear. Just a few weeks ago, the developer shared planned reworks coming to the matchmaking system. More changes are coming, as Season 16 will mark a shift in development for the battle royale, with no new Legend joining alongside a bevy of positive changes, when it arrives on Feb. 14.

As mentioned, Revelry will mark Apex Legends’ fourth anniversary, which will see the Arenas mode sunset as the developers feel like it missed the mark. In its place, team deathmatch finally arrives, and a “Variety Mixtape” will join later on, featuring a compilation of limited-time modes. The new energy class weapon called The Nemesis will enter the large weapon pool, and expect it to come in hot as Respawn looks to make it a viable option compared to the R-301 and Flatline.

Expect the player experience to change, headlined by the revamped class system. Each of the current legends will be reshuffled into “Remastered Legend Classes” known as Assault, Recon, Skirmisher, Controller, and Support. These classes will have different perks and traits on how they interact with the world and this shift in approach will also see a few nerfs and buffs coming in. The Firing Range will also get a much-needed overhaul with dummy challenges and stat tracking. The new player experience will see bots introduced to ease players into the world of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Check out our related section below for more Apex content while waiting for the new season!

