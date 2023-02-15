Everything included in the Apex Legends Season 16 Battle Pass
Plenty of rewards on your way to the reactive Mastiff skins.
A new season has dawned in Apex Legends, and that means a new battle pass for players to work through offer the next many weeks. We have gathered a list of the items for those who don’t want to load up the game to see what they can earn or if you want to look back in the future at what items you got this season. Here’s everything included in the Apex Legends Season 16 battle pass.
All Apex Legends Season 16 Battle Pass Items
Page 1
Free:
- The Modder’s Corner Rare Transition
- Celebration by Drum Tao Epic Music Pack
- 100 Apex Coins
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- Night Raver Epic Bloodhound Epic Skin
- Bamboogie Epic Mirage Epic Skin
- Amped Up Armorer Epic Rampart Skin
- Frenzied Frequency Legendary G7 Scout Skin
- Falling for Me Epic Loba Skydive Emote
- 100 Apex Coins
- 120 Crafting Materials
- Legendary Apex Pack
Page 2
Free:
- Starry Eyed Epic Weapon Charm
- Rare Apex Pack
- Season 16 Wins as Mad Maggie Rare Mad Maggie Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Mad Maggie Rare Mad Maggie Tracker
- Shoooting Stars Rare Kraber Skin
- Important Secret Intel Rare Transition
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- Rare Apex Pack
- Laser Lightshow Rare DEvotion Skin
- This Game Really is a Death Sentence Rare Mad Maggie Kill Quip
- Major Party Minor Chill Epic Universal Holo
- Festival Frenzy Epic Fuse Frame
- XOXO Epic Wattson Emote
- 120 Crafting Materials
Page 3
Free:
- Party Popper Rare Mozambique Skin
- Season 16 Wins as Fuse Rare Fuse Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Fuse Rare Fuse Tracker
- Season 16 Wins as Wattson Rare Wattson Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Wattson Rare Wattson Tracker
- Disco Dazzler Rare 30-30 Skin
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- Kills as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker
- Wins as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker
- Damage Done as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker
- Headlining Epic Crypto Frame
- Night Gig Epic Crypto Holo
- 120 Crafting Materials
- 100 Apex Coins
Page 4
Free:
- Season 16 Wins as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker
- Rare Apex Pack
- Polygonal Rare R-99 Skin
- Season 16 Wins as Vantage Rare Vantage Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Vantage Rare Vantage Tracker
- Sunset Threat Rare Bocek Skin
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- It’s a Simple Calculation Rare Crypto Kill Quip
- Drone Deployed Epic Weapon Charm
- Technocrat Legendary Crypto Skin
- Little Legends Rare CAR Skin
- Jerky Break Epic Vantage Emote
- 120 Crafting Materials
- 100 Apex Coins
Page 5
Free:
- Sonic Sequencer Rare Hemlok Skin
- Season 16 Wins as Rampart Rare Rampart Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Rampart Rare Rampart Tracker
- Season 16 Wins as Loba Rare Loba Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Loba Rare Loba Tracker
- Cosmic Overload Rare Rampage Skin
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- You’ll Never Become a Legends Rare Rampart Kill Quip
- Party Starter Epic Rampart Frame
- Roller Kicks Epic Weapon Charm
- Aural Energy Rare Havoc Skin
- Bring the Party Epic Rampart Holo
- 120 Crafting Materials
- 100 Apex Coins
Page 6
Free:
- Rare Apex Pack
- Season 16 Wins as Mirage Rare Mirage Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Mirage Rare Mirage Tracker
- Season 16 Wins as Gibraltar Rare Gibraltar Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Gibraltar Rare Gibraltar Tracker
- S.A.R.A.S. Fan Mail Rare Transition
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- Tune In Epic Weapon Charm
- Looks Like the Only True Legend Rare Mirage Kill Quip
- I Am The Party Epic Mirage Holo
- DJ Nessie Rare EVA-8 Skin
- Merch Madness Epic Mirage Frame
- 120 Crafting Materials
- 100 Apex Coins
Page 7
Free:
- Vibe Check Rare Prowler Skin
- Season 16 Wins as Valkyrie Rare Valkyrie Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Valkyrie Rare Valkyrie Tracker
- Festival Epic Music Pack
- Season 16 Wins as Caustic Rare Caustic Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Caustic Rare Caustic Tracker
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- Kills as Valkyrie Rare Valkyrie Tracker
- Wins as Valkyrie Rare Valkyrie Tracker
- Damage Done as Valkyrie Rare Crypto Tracker
- Heartbeat Haromizer Legendary Valkyrie Skin
- Heart Stomper Epic Weapon Charm
- Triangular Rare Charge Rifle Skin
- 120 Crafting Materials
Page 8
Free:
- Sonic Frequency Rare L-Star Skin
- Season 16 Wins as Seer Rare Seer Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Seer Rare Seer Tracker
- Visualizer Rare Wrath Skin
- Season 16 Wins as Newcastle Rare Newcastle Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Newcastle Rare Newcastle Tracker
- Rare Apex Pack
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- Stadium Beats Epic Valkyrie Frame
- It’s Not Losing. It’s an Opportunity Rare Valkyrie Kill Quip
- Good Vibes Epic Valkyrie Holo
- Rare Apex Pack
- Retro Soundsystem Epic Spitfire Skin
- 120 Crafting Materials
- 100 Apex Coins
Page 9
Free:
- Pixel Perfect Rare Longbow Skin
- Season 16 Wins as Ash Rare Ash Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Ash Rare Ash Tracker
- Rare Apex Pack
- Season 16 Wins as Catalyst Rare Catalyst Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Catalyst Rare Catalyst Tracker
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- Rare Apex Pack
- Tagged Rare RE-45 Skin
- It’s My Party Now Epic Caustic Holo
- Light Show Epic Seer Emote
- B Side Epic Ash Frame
- 120 Crafting Materials
- 100 Apex Coins
Page 10
Free:
- Heartfelt Holos Rare Wingman Skin
- Season 16 Wins as Bloodhound Rare Bloodhound Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Bloodhound Rare Bloodhound Tracker
- Season 16 Wins as Wraith Rare Wraith Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Wraith Rare Wraith Tracker
Premium:
- +10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP
- Hack the Beat Epic Weapon Charm
- Rock the Night Rare Peacekeeper Skin
- The Fervor Grows Rare Bloodhound Kill Quip
- Bloth’s Beat Epic Bloodhound Holo
- Predator’s Percussion Epic Bloodhound Frame
- 120 Crafting Materials
- 100 Apex Coins
Page 11
Free:
- Rare Apex Pack
- Season 16 Wins as Octane Rare Octane Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Octane Rare Octane Tracker
- Season 16 Wins as Lifeline Rare Lifeline Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Lifeline Rare Lifeline Tracker
Premium:
- Deadly Decals Rare Triple Take Skin
- Celestial Beatdown Epic Catalyst Frame
- Cluster Bombs Epic Octane Skydive Emote
- Still Got the Moves Epic Newcastle Holo
- Brush it Off Epic Bangalore Emote
- If Your Life Was a Song Rare Vantage Kill Quip
- Rare Apex Pack
- 100 Apex Coins
Page 12
Free:
- Rare Apex Pack
- Season 16 Wins as Bangalore Rare Bangalore Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Bangalore Rare Bangalore Tracker
- Season 16 Wins as Pathfinder Rare Pathfinder Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Pathfinder Rare Pathfinder Tracker
Premium:
- Research Report – Subject_Cross Rare Transition
- Rare Apex Pack
- Hear the Echo Epic Vantage Frame
- 3.5MM Epic Weapon Charm
- Flying Flex Epic Fuse Skydive Emote
- The Moon is a Harsh Mistress Rare Catalyst Kill Quip
- Party Mix V301 Rare R-301 Skin
- 100 Apex Coins
Page 13
Free:
- Season 16 Wins as Revenant Rare Revenant Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Revenant Rare Revenant Tracker
- Season 16 Wins as Horizon Rare Horizon Tracker
- Season 16 Kills as Horizon Rare Horizon Tracker
- 1000 Impossible Ideas Rare Transition
- 100 Apex Coins
- Revelry Level Season 16 Legendary Badge
Premium:
- Cosmic Vectors Rare Flatline Skin
- 100 Apex Coins
- Meet Me in the Pit Epic Mad Maggie Holo
- Gravity Grooves Epic Horizon Frame
- Sorry, Slick. I Have a Reputation Rare Newscastle Kill Quip
- Epic Apex Pack
- Headliner Legendary Mastiff Skin
- Afterparty Legendary Mastiff Skin
This is everything you can earn by completing the Apex Legends season 16 battle pass. You can find more Apex Legends guides and news in the links below.
- All Apex Legends Season 16 Login Rewards
- How to Get the Throwing Knife in Apex Legends
- Apex Legends Revelry Update Spurs the Steam Concurrent Player Rate to an All-Time High
- Apex Legends Season 16 Needs to be Its Biggest Yet If the Battle Royale Wants to Survive
- Hogwarts Legacy Passes Apex Legends & COD Concurrent Player Peaks on Steam