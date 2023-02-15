Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

A new season has dawned in Apex Legends, and that means a new battle pass for players to work through offer the next many weeks. We have gathered a list of the items for those who don’t want to load up the game to see what they can earn or if you want to look back in the future at what items you got this season. Here’s everything included in the Apex Legends Season 16 battle pass.

All Apex Legends Season 16 Battle Pass Items

Page 1

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

The Modder’s Corner Rare Transition

Celebration by Drum Tao Epic Music Pack

100 Apex Coins

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

Night Raver Epic Bloodhound Epic Skin

Bamboogie Epic Mirage Epic Skin

Amped Up Armorer Epic Rampart Skin

Frenzied Frequency Legendary G7 Scout Skin

Falling for Me Epic Loba Skydive Emote

100 Apex Coins

120 Crafting Materials

Legendary Apex Pack

Page 2

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Starry Eyed Epic Weapon Charm

Rare Apex Pack

Season 16 Wins as Mad Maggie Rare Mad Maggie Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Mad Maggie Rare Mad Maggie Tracker

Shoooting Stars Rare Kraber Skin

Important Secret Intel Rare Transition

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

Rare Apex Pack

Laser Lightshow Rare DEvotion Skin

This Game Really is a Death Sentence Rare Mad Maggie Kill Quip

Major Party Minor Chill Epic Universal Holo

Festival Frenzy Epic Fuse Frame

XOXO Epic Wattson Emote

120 Crafting Materials

Page 3

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Party Popper Rare Mozambique Skin

Season 16 Wins as Fuse Rare Fuse Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Fuse Rare Fuse Tracker

Season 16 Wins as Wattson Rare Wattson Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Wattson Rare Wattson Tracker

Disco Dazzler Rare 30-30 Skin

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

Kills as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker

Wins as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker

Damage Done as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker

Headlining Epic Crypto Frame

Night Gig Epic Crypto Holo

120 Crafting Materials

100 Apex Coins

Page 4

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Season 16 Wins as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Crypto Rare Crypto Tracker

Rare Apex Pack

Polygonal Rare R-99 Skin

Season 16 Wins as Vantage Rare Vantage Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Vantage Rare Vantage Tracker

Sunset Threat Rare Bocek Skin

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

It’s a Simple Calculation Rare Crypto Kill Quip

Drone Deployed Epic Weapon Charm

Technocrat Legendary Crypto Skin

Little Legends Rare CAR Skin

Jerky Break Epic Vantage Emote

120 Crafting Materials

100 Apex Coins

Page 5

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Sonic Sequencer Rare Hemlok Skin

Season 16 Wins as Rampart Rare Rampart Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Rampart Rare Rampart Tracker

Season 16 Wins as Loba Rare Loba Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Loba Rare Loba Tracker

Cosmic Overload Rare Rampage Skin

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

You’ll Never Become a Legends Rare Rampart Kill Quip

Party Starter Epic Rampart Frame

Roller Kicks Epic Weapon Charm

Aural Energy Rare Havoc Skin

Bring the Party Epic Rampart Holo

120 Crafting Materials

100 Apex Coins

Page 6

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Rare Apex Pack

Season 16 Wins as Mirage Rare Mirage Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Mirage Rare Mirage Tracker

Season 16 Wins as Gibraltar Rare Gibraltar Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Gibraltar Rare Gibraltar Tracker

S.A.R.A.S. Fan Mail Rare Transition

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

Tune In Epic Weapon Charm

Looks Like the Only True Legend Rare Mirage Kill Quip

I Am The Party Epic Mirage Holo

DJ Nessie Rare EVA-8 Skin

Merch Madness Epic Mirage Frame

120 Crafting Materials

100 Apex Coins

Page 7

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Vibe Check Rare Prowler Skin

Season 16 Wins as Valkyrie Rare Valkyrie Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Valkyrie Rare Valkyrie Tracker

Festival Epic Music Pack

Season 16 Wins as Caustic Rare Caustic Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Caustic Rare Caustic Tracker

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

Kills as Valkyrie Rare Valkyrie Tracker

Wins as Valkyrie Rare Valkyrie Tracker

Damage Done as Valkyrie Rare Crypto Tracker

Heartbeat Haromizer Legendary Valkyrie Skin

Heart Stomper Epic Weapon Charm

Triangular Rare Charge Rifle Skin

120 Crafting Materials

Page 8

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Sonic Frequency Rare L-Star Skin

Season 16 Wins as Seer Rare Seer Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Seer Rare Seer Tracker

Visualizer Rare Wrath Skin

Season 16 Wins as Newcastle Rare Newcastle Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Newcastle Rare Newcastle Tracker

Rare Apex Pack

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

Stadium Beats Epic Valkyrie Frame

It’s Not Losing. It’s an Opportunity Rare Valkyrie Kill Quip

Good Vibes Epic Valkyrie Holo

Rare Apex Pack

Retro Soundsystem Epic Spitfire Skin

120 Crafting Materials

100 Apex Coins

Page 9

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Pixel Perfect Rare Longbow Skin

Season 16 Wins as Ash Rare Ash Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Ash Rare Ash Tracker

Rare Apex Pack

Season 16 Wins as Catalyst Rare Catalyst Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Catalyst Rare Catalyst Tracker

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

Rare Apex Pack

Tagged Rare RE-45 Skin

It’s My Party Now Epic Caustic Holo

Light Show Epic Seer Emote

B Side Epic Ash Frame

120 Crafting Materials

100 Apex Coins

Page 10

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Heartfelt Holos Rare Wingman Skin

Season 16 Wins as Bloodhound Rare Bloodhound Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Bloodhound Rare Bloodhound Tracker

Season 16 Wins as Wraith Rare Wraith Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Wraith Rare Wraith Tracker

Premium:

+10% Boost to Top 5 and Win XP

Hack the Beat Epic Weapon Charm

Rock the Night Rare Peacekeeper Skin

The Fervor Grows Rare Bloodhound Kill Quip

Bloth’s Beat Epic Bloodhound Holo

Predator’s Percussion Epic Bloodhound Frame

120 Crafting Materials

100 Apex Coins

Page 11

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Rare Apex Pack

Season 16 Wins as Octane Rare Octane Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Octane Rare Octane Tracker

Season 16 Wins as Lifeline Rare Lifeline Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Lifeline Rare Lifeline Tracker

Premium:

Deadly Decals Rare Triple Take Skin

Celestial Beatdown Epic Catalyst Frame

Cluster Bombs Epic Octane Skydive Emote

Still Got the Moves Epic Newcastle Holo

Brush it Off Epic Bangalore Emote

If Your Life Was a Song Rare Vantage Kill Quip

Rare Apex Pack

100 Apex Coins

Page 12

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Rare Apex Pack

Season 16 Wins as Bangalore Rare Bangalore Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Bangalore Rare Bangalore Tracker

Season 16 Wins as Pathfinder Rare Pathfinder Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Pathfinder Rare Pathfinder Tracker

Premium:

Research Report – Subject_Cross Rare Transition

Rare Apex Pack

Hear the Echo Epic Vantage Frame

3.5MM Epic Weapon Charm

Flying Flex Epic Fuse Skydive Emote

The Moon is a Harsh Mistress Rare Catalyst Kill Quip

Party Mix V301 Rare R-301 Skin

100 Apex Coins

Page 13

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Free:

Season 16 Wins as Revenant Rare Revenant Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Revenant Rare Revenant Tracker

Season 16 Wins as Horizon Rare Horizon Tracker

Season 16 Kills as Horizon Rare Horizon Tracker

1000 Impossible Ideas Rare Transition

100 Apex Coins

Revelry Level Season 16 Legendary Badge

Premium:

Cosmic Vectors Rare Flatline Skin

100 Apex Coins

Meet Me in the Pit Epic Mad Maggie Holo

Gravity Grooves Epic Horizon Frame

Sorry, Slick. I Have a Reputation Rare Newscastle Kill Quip

Epic Apex Pack

Headliner Legendary Mastiff Skin

Afterparty Legendary Mastiff Skin

This is everything you can earn by completing the Apex Legends season 16 battle pass. You can find more Apex Legends guides and news in the links below.

