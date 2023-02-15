All Characters, Roles, and Perks in Apex Legends

Image Source: Electronic Arts

Apex Legends has grown its roster of playable characters since its initial launch in 2019. Developer Respawn Entertainment has decided to rework the class system and add more perks with the arrival of Season 16. Here are all the characters, roles, and perks in Apex Legends.

All Characters, Perks, and Roles in Apex Legends

Characters in Apex Legends are now divided into five classes:

Assault

Controller

Recon

Skirmisher

Support.

While each character have their own individual abilities, their class will give them additional, exclusive perks starting in Season 16, giving teams the incentive to diversify who they play to get the maximum amount of bonuses during matches. Here is the entire roster, what class they belong to, and what perks they can take advantage of:

Assault

Ash

Bangalore

Fuse

Mad Maggie

Revenant

Assault characters have the ability to access Secret Compartments of Weapon Supply Bins that hold four pieces of various weapon attachments. Although, it will spawn a weapon with two attachments if no one on the team has a weapon. Assault characters can also carry more ammo per stack with one extra for Light, Heavy, and Energy ammo, while Shotgun and Sniper ammo have a reduced extra stack.

Controller

Caustic

Catalyst

Rampart

Watson

Controller characters can use Ring Consoles to find where the location of the next ring is. Ring Consoles are located in more grounded areas as opposed to Survey Beacons, which are placed in higher areas.

Recon

Bloodhound

Crypto

Seer

Vantage

Recon characters can use Modified Survey Beacons, which reveal all enemy positions on the map for 30 seconds. Pulsed enemies that are in range will be alerted when the beacon is used.

Skirmisher

Horizon

Mirage

Octane

Pathfinder

Valkyrie

Wraith

Skirmisher characters can spot incoming Care Packages as they fall or on the ground in range, and view the highest value items in them. The items can be pinged for the entire team, and items that have been taken by other teams will be highlighted in grey.

Support

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Loba

Newcastle

Support characters can craft Ally Banners at 30 Crafting Materials, even if the banners have expired, and one banner will contain all recoverable teammates. Secret Compartments can now also be accessed on Blue Bins that contain four health or survival items, and it has an increased chance of Shield Batteries and Med Kits, Heat Shields (Outside Ring), and Mobile Respawn Beacon (Carrying Banner).

That are all the characters, roles, and perks in Apex Legends. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Apex Legends guides and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

