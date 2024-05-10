Gatekeeper Early Access Release Time Countdown

Gravity Lagoon’s co-op roguelike Gatekeeper is almost here, following a small delay. Here’s everything you need to know about Gatekeeper’s new early access release. That way, you can dive in the instant the game releases!

Recommended Videos

When Is the Gatekeeper Early Access Release Time?

Luckily, you don’t need to wait long to get into Gatekeeper. The game’s new release date is on Monday, May 13, just a few short days after the original release date. While we don’t have an exact time, we’re working under the assumption that the game will drop at midnight, EDT.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 2 3 : 3 3 : 0 5

Although Gatekeeper was due to drop on May 1h, the unexpected release of Hades 2 on May 6 necessitated a change of plans. As the sequel to one of the world’s most popular and well-known roguelikes, Hades 2 represented a significant obstacle. Due to this, Gatekeeper developer Gravity Lagoon and publisher HypeTrain Digital decided to delay the release a few days.

To play early access, you’ll need to purchase the game on Steam and download it. Playing with up to three other players, your goal in this roguelike is to fight your way through hordes of enemies on your quest to find the stolen heart of the universe. Unfortunately, the heart in a quantum cage, and the keys to the cage are kept by the ancient giants, the Sirens.

Image Source: HypeTrain Digital via Steam

Gatekeeper’s full release is expected in Q2, 2025. Early access players don’t need to worry about getting nothing but a demo, though. Monday’s launch brings with it four planets, 18 locations, 81 different artifacts to collect, and 33 unique enemies, among other features. More features will gradually be released over the coming year as the game prepares for a full launch.

Want a roguelike to keep you occupied over the weekend? Luckily, Hades 2 has plenty to keep you occupied. Here are our picks for the best boons in the game, and here are all the Duo boons.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more