All Apex Legends Season 16 Login Rewards

Apex Legends Season 16 “Revelry” has finally gone live across all the platforms, featuring a brand seasonal battle pass, eye-catching cosmetics, and a bunch of new login rewards. As is tradition, these login rewards tend to reward players with free goodies for a limited time. So if you’re wondering how to get the login rewards for Apex Legends Season 16, then here’s a comprehensive rundown for the same.

Apex Legends Season 16 Login Rewards & How To Claim Them

As it suggests, players can claim the Apex Legends login rewards by simply signing into the game. However, it’s worth noting that the game developers are distributing these rewards during the first 14 days of Season 16, meaning the offer is valid from Feb. 14 until Feb. 28.

In total, there are four login rewards available in the game.

Log in from Feb. 14 to 21 and receive a free Crypto and one Crypto Thematic Pack

Log in from Feb. 21 and 28 and receive a free Ash and one Ash Thematic Pack

How to Unlock Crypto & Ash in Apex Legends

In case you don’t know, Crypto is the Recon Legend who debuted in Apex Legends back in Season 3. The character, however, is locked by default, and players are required to spend 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins to unlock it. Similarly, one must spend 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins in order to buy Ash as well.

This is an excellent chance for players to unlock both characters without spending a dime. Furthermore, the thematic pack is another compelling reason not to overlook the login rewards for Apex Legends Season 16.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about Apex Legends Season 16 login rewards. Be sure to check out our other Apex Legends guides and pursue the links below.

