Ballistic in Apex Legends: Leaked Legend & Abilities

Across Apex Legends’ lifespan, we’ve seen multiple Legends leaked and rumored, only to never surface in the game in the way that was initially expected. Recently, the rumor mill has spat out another Legend in the form of Ballistic. But who is he, what are his leaked abilities and when might we see him in Apex Legends? Let’s dive in.

Who is Ballistic in Apex Legends?

In short, Ballistic is a leaked Legend. Details emerged late in 2022 when he was leaked as an ‘Apex Arms Dealer’.

We did also get a purported first look at Ballistic, with the character model revealing an elderly man whose experience and guile could slot right into the Apex Games. That was seemingly confirmed by further images that surfaced on Reddit in late February 2023, showing a near-identical character model – albeit one with slightly more stylish outfits.

Ballistic leaked abilities

As you’d expect based on the ‘Arms Dealer’ moniker, Ballistic’s leaked abilities center on weapons and his personal arsenal. A leaked image claimed to reveal all of his abilities, which are as follows:

Passive Ability – Weapon Sling . A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory. The sling weapon cannot take attachments.

. A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory. The sling weapon cannot take attachments. Tactical Ability – Smart Bullet . Shoots a projectile that debuffs the enemy. Enemies’ guns will start [to] heat up as they shoot. Overheating will cause a reaction and deal damage. Holding the Tactical will allow it to lock on to a target.

. Shoots a projectile that debuffs the enemy. Enemies’ guns will start [to] heat up as they shoot. Overheating will cause a reaction and deal damage. Holding the Tactical will allow it to lock on to a target. Ultimate Ability – Weapon Enhancer. When activated nearby, teammates get a buff applied. It gives faster reloads, unarmed move speed, and Infinite Ammo. Ballistic’s sling weapon will be equipped and upgraded to gold.

Despite the leaked image looking fairly reliable, players should keep in mind that they’re far from guaranteed at this point. Developers can change things at any point and there’s no certainty that Ballistic’s leaked abilities are not out of date or inaccurate.

We only expect to hear officially confirmed abilities ahead of his launch.

Do we know when Ballistic will release?

Again, we don’t have a confirmed release date for Ballistic. In fact, there’s not even a guarantee that he’ll be added at any point. We’ve had multiple leaked Legends – like Jester – that have been discovered a while ago and failed to surface in-game.

Having said that, some leakers like ThordanSmash have pointed to a Season 17 release for Ballistic. His surfacing in game files is indicative of an upcoming launch but, as previously outlined, far from guarantees his implementation in the coming season.

Season 16 of Apex Legends being shorter than normal makes sense cause man is Ballistic ready to ship. — Thordan Smash (@Thordansmash) February 10, 2023

Respawn has confirmed that Season 17 will return to the established formula of dropping a new Legend with the seasonal update, with Season 16 skipping a new character for the first time.

Barring any delays, we expect Season 17 to drop in May of 2023. So even if Ballistic isn’t on the proverbial cards, we should find out who is.

