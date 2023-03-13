What Is Harmonic Resistance in Destiny 2?

Image Source: Bungie

With the arrival of the Lightfall DLC in Destiny 2 came an overhaul of the Armor Mod system, dubbed Armor 3.0. The overhaul removed many mods from the game but also introduced new ones in their place. One such example includes Harmonic Resistance. However, some players need clarification on what Harmonic Resistance is and how to use it properly. So today, let’s discuss what Harmonic Resistance is in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Harmonic Resistance Mod, Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

For the short and sweet answer, Harmonic Resistance is a Chest Armor Mod that reduces incoming damage based on the subclass you currently have equipped. This applies to all of them, including darkness subclasses like Stasis or Strand. This mod’s universal benefit makes it unique, including only one energy to apply to your Armor. Costing only one energy will allow you to use other important mods, such as Charged Up, which costs four energy to use.

To use this mod effectively, you should use it in activities where you’ll know you’ll face enemies that deal the matching type. For example, if you go into an activity where you’ll face Cabal enemies who heavily rely on Solar damage to hurt you, then using a Solar subclass and applying Harmonic Resistance will be ideal. This way, you won’t need to apply a Solar Damage Resistance Mod, which would typically cost three energy to use.

However, one note to remember is that this will not work in PvP activities, only in PvE. Otherwise, make sure to coordinate your subclass with the designated enemies you’ll be facing, and you’ll have no issues completing it with Harmonic Resistance equipped.

That's everything you need to know on what Harmonic Resistance is in Destiny 2.

