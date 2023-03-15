Are Warzone 2 & MW2 Servers Down? How To Check Server Status

Warzone 2 enjoyed a big launch in 2022, but its continued success will depend on Infinity Ward’s support of the game with new updates. That means taking the servers down from time to time, either to add new content or fix issues. If you’re struggling to log in, here are a few quick steps on how to check if the Warzone 2.0 servers are down.

Is Warzone 2 & MW2 Down Right Now?

Per Activision’s support page, all servers are online and good to go as of right now, but they are due to go offline later today as part of the Reloaded Season 2 update. For now, then, there aren’t any issues or concerns to be aware of, but the new season patch notes are now live and so the update is soon to launch.

How To Check Warzone 2 & MW2 Server Status

As always, any new update or content drop will most likely cause server issues. Players are flooding the servers and server stress is at an all-time high. If you’re having an issue, here are a few quick tricks you can use to see if it’s beyond your realm of control.

Check the Downdetector. The Downdetector is one of the internet’s greatest inventions as it provides real-time updates on multiplayer services across the world.

Check your trusted social media platforms. You can also check the Activision support pages to gauge the server status worldwide on your platform of choice.



That’s all you need to know on how to check the status of Warzone 2.0’s servers. Provided you are having issues, we have plenty of specific content to help troubleshoot your issues. Check out how to fix matchmaking errors in-game, how to check the MW2 server status, or how to resolve error code 14515.

