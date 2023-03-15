Warzone 2 & MW2 Players Heap Praise on Season Two Reloaded Flashbang Changes

Image Source: Activision

Season Two Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to be a major update for the annual installment and the battle royale sequel. The pesky KV Broadside shotgun will be nerfed, while the even peskier Bomb Drone killstreak is being temporarily removed as the devs work towards making it more balanced moving forwards.

Among the other changes announced ahead of the season’s release, the devs have confirmed that a new setting will allow players to ‘invert’ the effect of Flashbangs. In short, instead of a blinding white screen affecting players when they’re in a flash’s radius, the inverted option means players screens will go temporarily black before returning to normal as the grenade’s effects wear off.

The changes came as a welcome surprise to many players, with the powerful effects of Flashbangs coming under heavy criticism since Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 released back in late 2022.

One player, responding to the changes via the game’s subreddit, described them as a “major win”. Another joked that players’ “retinas are saved” thanks to the changes, while a third commented that Shipment matches will be a lot more enjoyable as a result.

How to invert Flashbangs in MW2 & Warzone 2

To change your settings once Season Two Reloaded is live, it’s incredibly simple.

Head into Settings. Navigate to Interface. Scroll down to ‘Inverted Flash’. Turn ‘Inverted Flash’ to ‘On’. Return to your game.

That’s all there is to it. If players want to revert it back to the default white, they need only follow the above instructions and select ‘Off’.

It’s not currently confirmed whether it will be an option for players on all platforms, but that should become clear when Season Two Reloaded drops. For all the latest on the upcoming season, stay tuned to Twinfinite.

