This Resident Evil 4 Remake Fixed Camera Edit Is Survival Horror the Way It’s Supposed to Be

Resident Evil 4 Remake aims to modernize the iconic horror title while keeping the game’s core and identity. The recently released Chainsaw Demo has undoubtedly proven that the title has the potential to become one of the biggest games of 2023, sparking hype within the community. Although most fans are happy spending their time playing, one player has a great idea of showing how the game could look using the fixed camera mode.

YouTuber TheResidentofEvil has uploaded a video showcasing the Chainsaw Demo with the camera fixed at certain angles instead of following behind the protagonist. The creator explained that the project was quite difficult since they needed to place each camera for every scene, run trial gameplay, and fix any issues that came up. It took them four hours to just record the video, but they claimed it was worth the effort.

I certainly agree with that sentiment. Watching Leon enter the village and explore the house using the classic fixed camera angle is a great trip down memory lane. It’s surprising how much a simple change of perspective makes the demo feel like a different game; one that is meant to be played with that camera mode.

Although unlikely, the dream remains that this mode could come back in Resident Evil 4 Remake, at least in some capacity. After all, the Japanese version of the original Resident Evil 4 uses the classic camera for Ashley segments. There is a small chance that Capcom could keep that in the upcoming game as a reference that may please many survival horror fans.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

