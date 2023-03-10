How Long Is the Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo? Answered

Image Credit: Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 Remake will be out on March 24, and many players cannot wait to get their hands on this horror game. Capcom has decided to satiate fans’ thirst for a bit by dropping the Chainsaw Demo after a Capcom Spotlight Livestream. If you want to know how long the Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is, we can answer that question for you.

The Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo’s Length

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo lasts around 20 to 30 minutes, and it covers the early part of the game, where Leon enters a European village in order to find the missing President’s daughter, Ashley. Capcom does not put any time restriction on the demo, and you can technically stretch your playthrough as long as you wish.

You are also free to replay the game over and over again. However, if you want to challenge yourself further, you can try to unlock the hidden difficulty setting called the Mad Chainsaw Mode. Unfortunately, it can be rather tedious to trigger.

You can access this hard mode by simply selecting New Game once you boot up the demo. If you are lucky, you will receive a prompt that will offer you a chance to try the Mad Chainsaw Mode. If lady luck is not on your side, you will be forced to start numerous New Games until you get it.

Do note that the Mad Chainsaw Mode is not for the faint of heart since the game will be much more difficult. Not only do you only get one life, but enemies will spawn in new locations. They are also much tougher and require more hits to fully defeat.

The mode will also beef up Dr. Salvador, and his chainsaw will now be on fire. If you get killed in the Mad Chainsaw Mode, you will need to trigger the prompt again since you won’t be guaranteed to receive another offer after your death.

That is everything you need to know about how long the Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is. While waiting for the game’s release, maybe consider filling out your time by reading our articles below.

