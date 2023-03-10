Resident Evil 4 Remake Rain Controversy & Fix Explained

Image Credit: Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 Remake isn’t out yet, and the controversy has already started. If you spend some time online, you may already stumble upon people complaining about the rain in the upcoming horror game. If you want to know more about it, this guide will explain the rain controversy and its fix in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Rain Controversy

Everything began when Game Informer released a gameplay video showing Chapter 5 in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. You can see Leon and Ashley escaping from the church and exploring outdoors under the pouring rain, but they are soon noticed by the townspeople.

Although the video revealed gameplay that players could expect from the remake, fans were more interested in the rain effect. Many expressed concern about the state of the rain, claiming that it may hinder visibility and reduce immersion.

One fan even said the effect reminded them of the rain in Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which became infamous due to a similar issue. Other players were confused about how this could be a problem when it looked fine in the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Capcom Promises to Fix the Resident Evil 4 Rain Effect

The controversy somehow got big enough that Capcom eventually heard about it. Instead of just ignoring players’ concerns, the developer has announced that they are working on a day-one patch to address this issue.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Producer Hirabayashi Yoshiaki acknowledged the problem during an interview with Press Start. When asked if the developer would do something about the rain, Yoshiaki stated, “We’ve seen everyone’s reaction to the rain effects, and we are working on a day-one patch to make adjustments.”

Many fans are definitely happy to hear that their worries will be put to rest. On the other hand, a handful of players, who do not see any issue with the rain, do not quite get the drama but still appreciate Capcom’s quick response.

