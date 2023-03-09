Capcom Is Making the Rain, Rain Go Away in Resident Evil 4 Remake via a Day One Patch

Image Source: Capcom

RE4’s downpour is now forecast to be more of a drizzle.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is set up to be a nostalgic albeit blood-drenched experience for players when it drops on March 24, 2023. Despite the anticipation that has naturally emerged around a return to the 2005 title, some players expressed concern over the game’s rain. Yes, you read that right.

In a preview video from GameInformer, characters Leon and Ashley escape from a church and continue their adventure through torrential rain as they look to find refuge. Prospective players, in response to the rain’s aesthetics and prevalence on-screen, expressed concerns that it detracted from the immersive experience and actually hindered visibility.

Now, Capcom have responded to reassure fans. Speaking to press-start, Capcom producer Hirabayashi Yoshiaki pledged to address the problems on day one.

He said: “We’ve seen everyone’s reaction to the rain effects, and we are working on a day-one patch to make adjustments.”

The news is certain to reassure players who have expressed concern over the rain effects and their potential to affect the game’s immersion. It’s also testament to Capcom’s willingness to listen to player feedback and make adjustments where necessary.

While unconfirmed at the time of writing, we expect a Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo to release shortly ahead of the game’s full launch, so fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to delve into the bloody world once again. They’ll also be reassured to know that Leon still makes truly abysmal jokes in the game.

Barring any late delays, the remake will drop on Friday March 24, 2023.

