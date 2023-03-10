How to Unlock Mad Chainsaw Mode in Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo

Image Source: Capcom

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake is only two weeks away from release, but you can get a taste of the game now by checking out the new Chainsaw Demo that’s been dropped on consoles and PC. The standard difficulty setting can be pretty challenging in its own right, but if you really want to test yourself, you can as well. Here’s how to unlock Mad Chainsaw Mode in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo.

Unlocking Mad Chainsaw Mode in Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo

There is indeed a hidden difficulty setting in the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo, named Mad Chainsaw Mode. However, unlocking it is completely random, and will require a bit of trial and error on your part. To unlock it, simply select New Game once you boot up the demo, then back out to the menu repeatedly and keep selecting New Game until a prompt eventually shows up, asking if you want to start Mad Chainsaw Mode.

Getting this to pop up is completely random and while we’re not sure if beating the demo at least once is a requirement to get it to show up, we do recommend running through it on its default setting first regardless. This will let you get a feel for the game, and you’ll also know what to expect.

Mad Chainsaw Mode Differences

There are a couple of key differences to take note of when attempting Mad Chainsaw Mode, as listed below:

You only get one life.

New enemy placements.

Enemies are much tougher and deadlier.

Dr. Salvador is on fire.

Most notably, if you die during Mad Chainsaw Mode, it’s over. You’ll get booted back to the main menu, where you’ll have to go through the trial and error process again to get the prompt to show up. Enemies are much more dangerous, and their placements are different as well, which should keep you on your toes.

Finally, Dr. Salvador, AKA the chainsaw man, is also much more powerful in this mode, so good luck with that.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock Mad Chainsaw Mode in the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

