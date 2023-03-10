The Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Has a Hidden Difficulty Setting

Image Source: Capcom

With the Resident Evil 4 Remake just a couple weeks away from release, Capcom has finally dropped a free playable demo on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The demo itself is pretty short, and lets you play as Leon in the introductory sequence where he first gets to the village.

Even on the game’s standard difficulty, some players might find the demo pretty tricky to get through as it won’t take long before you get swarmed by villagers and the terrifying, chainsaw-wielding Dr. Salvador. However, if you really want to amp things up, there’s a hidden difficulty setting to unlock.

It’s called Mad Chainsaw Mode, and it’s a setting that pops up randomly whenever you hit New Game on the main menu. If you want to give this a go, keep hitting New Game on the main menu and back out repeatedly until the prompt shows up, then confirm that you want to attempt the demo in Mad Chainsaw Mode.

There are a few things to note with this one: you only get one life, Dr. Salvador is even more powerful, and there are new enemy placements to contend with. This challenge is certainly not for the faint of heart, and we definitely recommend at least beating the demo on its standard difficulty level first.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to be released for PC and consoles on March 24.

