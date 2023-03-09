Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Is Out Now, & the Chainsaw Man Is Excited to Murder You

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is considered one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2023, and it’s unsurprising considering the popularity of the original title. Many fans already can’t wait to play, and thankfully, Capcom has bestowed the community with a demo today.

The Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo was officially announced during the Capcom Spotlight Livestream, and is now live. The demo takes place at the beginning of the game when Leon first enters a creepy European village and finds himself surrounded by bloodthirsty townspeople.

Thankfully, you are free to play to your heart’s content because you will not be restricted by a time limit. You can even replay the game over and over again until you are sick of it.

The reveal might not be surprising to some fans, since there was a leak on the internet where some people received advertisements on Twitch promoting the demo one day before the official announcement. Many people guessed that Capcom planned to release the Chainsaw Demo after the Capcom Spotlight Livestream, and they were correct.

For those of you who are concerned about the rain issue in the preview video, Capcom has promised that they are working on a day-one patch to fix this problem. It is certainly nice to see a developer responding quickly to players’ concerns.

There is also a massive sale for many Capcom games going on right now, where you can buy the Resident Evil games with a huge price cut. During the Capcom Publisher Sale, the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition receives a 40 percent discount, with other popular series, like Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter, also getting the same treatment.

The Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

