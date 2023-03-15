This Hogwarts Legacy Voice Commands Mod Brings You One Step Closer to Being a Real Wizard

Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy allows Harry Potter fans to live out their fantasy of becoming wizards and witches. The game features more than a dozen spells players can use to fight dark wizards and solve various puzzles. However, the modding community has decided to improve spell casting by enabling voice commands.

Reddit user AbbieSpicer has shared two videos showcasing the Voicespells mod in action. The program allows users to cast the charms that have been assigned to spell sets without pressing any button.

You can even use Revelio, but I don’t recommend it since you could lose your voice due to how often you need to cast it. One great thing about Voicespells is that you don’t need to switch between sets since the mod will automatically do that for you.

The mod certainly works in combat, with AbbieSpicer defeating several goblins in quick succession. Be aware that there is a short pause between the moment you give voice commands and when your character casts the charm. It may make the game slightly more difficult if you play in hard mode, but I think it’s a fair exchange to experience casting spells in a more immersive way.

If you want to try this mod, you can check it out on Nexus. Do note that you must use the English language in your PC setting, and the program only works for Windows 7 and above. Another mod you may also be interested in is the Mouse Gesture To Spell, which lets you cast charms using the movement of your mouse.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

