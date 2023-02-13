Goblin Camp Merlin Trial Solution in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The powerful wizard Merlin has set up various trials worldwide, showcasing complex puzzles to increase the thrill of the game. While some are relatively simple, others involve challenging tasks that may be difficult to complete. In this guide, we’ll show you how to solve the Goblin Camp Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy to get you one step closer to achieving this quest.

How to Solve Goblin Camp Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

The Goblin Camp Merlin Trial can be found in Hogwarts Valley, where you may have already completed the Carted Away side quest. Those who need help with this Hogwarts Legacy mission can follow this step-by-step guide:

Enter the Goblin Camp in Hogwarts Valley. If there are enemies in the base, you must get rid of them to start the trial. Place the Mallowseet Leaves on the circular structure. Locate the balls and platform in the area. You can find a few objects behind the gate in front of you (use Revelio to see their location.) Use Accio to drag the items over to the platform. Turn around to find the next puzzle. Like the first task, you must use Accio to drag the balls to another circular structure. Use Incendio or Confringo on the leaves to clear the blockage. Use Accio to drag the balls to the object. Go to the furnace. Use Accio to grab the five items and place them on the platform.

Now that you’ve completed this Merlin Trial, you can clear out other challenges to increase your Gear slots for your inventory.

That does it for our guide on the Goblin Camp Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to check out our guide on how to find Mallowseet Leaves.

Related Posts