Sea of Stars Adds Xbox Versions to Its Launch Day Lineup

Image source: Sabotage Studio

Xbox players will be able to enjoy Sea of Stars at the same time as other platforms when the game releases this summer.

Sea of Stars will be coming to Xbox consoles when it launches on Aug. 29 this year, Sabotage Studio announced today. It will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One the same day that it releases on PC and other consoles.

The news was shared on the official Sea of Stars Twitter account with a creative video featuring X’tol from the game in which the fast-travel titan reveals the Xbox logo.

Take it from X'tol.



Sea of Stars is adding Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One to its launch roster for August 29th! pic.twitter.com/yT5PERh6Pk — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) March 15, 2023

If you’re unfamiliar with Sea of Stars, it’s an upcoming turn-based indie inspired by 90s RPGs like Chrono Trigger, Super Mario RPG, and Illusion of Gaia. In the game, two children join their sun and moon powers together in order to fight the creations of an evil alchemist. Chrono Trigger’s Yasunori Mitsuda joins the team to contribute to the game’s soundtrack.

The release of Sea of Stars, which will serve as a prequel to Sabotage Studio’s game The Messenger, has been a long time coming. The Kickstarter was launched back in March 2020.

Sea of Stars will launch simultaneously on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. As of right now, there is no word on whether or not the game will be a Game Pass title.

There is a playable demo on the Nintendo Switch right now that allows you to play roughly an hour of the adventure. The demo will come out on other platforms later this year if you are interested in trying it on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC.

You can learn more about Sea of Stars by visiting its official website.

