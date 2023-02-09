How To Download the Sea of Stars Demo

Image Source: Sabotage Studio

It’s been almost three years since the prequel to The Messenger, Sea of Stars, was announced, and anticipation is at an all-time high for many. After a few delays, its targeted release is inching ever so close, and to hold fans over for a bit longer, a demo has been released, giving players a sneak peek into what’s coming next from Sabotage Studio. If you’re having trouble finding it, you aren’t the only one, but fear not; here’s what you need to know about how to find and download the Sea of Stars demo.

Downloading the Sea of Stars Demo

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Finding and downloading the Sea of Stars demo is relatively painless, and you have one of two options on how to do that. Keep in mind; this only applies to Nintendo Switch players, as the demo is not available on other platforms yet.

Head over to the Nintendo eShop site, search for Sea of Stars and download the demo.

On your Switch, head to the Nintendo eShop. Once you’re in the shop, search for Sea of Stars, click on its placeholder and download demo will be present on the right side of your screen, above the wishlist option.

Sea of Stars is the upcoming prequel to The Messenger and follows the story of two heroes who use the power of the sun and moon to defeat an alchemist. Contrary to The Messenger, Sea of Stars adopts a turn-based RPG style of play, as Sabotage Studio aimed to create a different type of title this time. Expect a rich story, plenty of combat, and a whole world of activities to participate in when Sea of Stars releases in 2023.

That’s all you need to know about how to find and download the Sea of Stars demo. If you’re looking for more information surrounding this title, keep scrolling to our related section below!

