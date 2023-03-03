Roguelike Have a Nice Death Is Rising Out of Early Access to Quench Your Hollow Knight Thirst

Image Source: Magic Design Studios

As the wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong yet continues, the only option is to find something close enough that might possibly fill this gap. Luckily, Have a Nice Death is finally coming out of Steam’s Early Access and being ported to the Nintendo Switch to let handheld fans take it on the go. This title is another popular release from the publishing arm of Gearbox Software, which has also produced Risk of Rain 2 and Remnant: From the Ashes.

For those who don’t know about it, Have a Nice Death is a 2D roguelike where players play as the grim reaper himself, Death. After his employees have run amok, it is up to an exhausted Death to put things back in order. As far as the art style goes, everything has a cartoony look, somewhat reminiscent of the early 2000’s Cartoon Network series The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy.

As you are Death himself, there is no dying in the game, so each run that ends in a loss means you get to go back in with newly unlocked upgrades to find in the next run. The iconic scythe isn’t your only option for offense either, as the game touts that there are over 30 weapons to use in getting Death Inc. employees back to work.

The Nintendo Switch version will cost the same as the game’s current Steam Early Access price of $24.99 and will be out on March 22, 2023, so it doesn’t appear there will be a price increase on PC.

