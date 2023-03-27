How to Get an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket in Resident Evil 4 Remake & Should You Get It? Answered

Image via Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a game full of different items that all can be extremely useful if you know how to use them. However, given the number of said items, it can be difficult to keep track of them and know when to use them and how to get them, with one such thing being the Exclusive Upgrade Ticket. So, for those wondering what exactly this item is, you’re in luck, as Twinfinite has the answer for how to obtain an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket and whether or not it is something that should players should buy.

Getting an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Getting your hands on an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket sounds simple enough, as it can be traded for Spinels from the Merchant. However, they are by far the most expensive items to receive as they are traded at 30 Spinels for the first one and 40 for the second. For those who don’t know, Spinels can be found by completing requests and finding treasures on the treasure maps.

The Exclusive Upgrade Ticket only has one purpose in the game: bypassing the criteria needed for a weapon’s exclusive unlock. Every weapon in the game, including the knives, has this upgrade, which is arguably the best unlock found in each weapon’s tune-up menu. They do come at a catch, though, as they are very costly, with each one costing somewhere between 60,000 and 100,000 pesetas. Yet, this is actually where the Exclusive Upgrade Ticket comes in handy.

Should You Get an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket?

Whether or not you should get the ticket relies entirely on the individual gamer, although there are some essential things to note before trading for one. For starters, while they can be purchased during Chapter 7, they actually have no use until Chapter 9, when the Exclusive Weapon Upgrades first become available to the player. That being said, considering how expensive tuning up can be, we recommend trading for the Exclusive Upgrade Tickets when you have your eye on an exclusive weapon unlock that you definitely want.

There are two ways to unlock the weapon upgrade, with the longer and more expensive way being to tune up every feature on the specific gun, then purchase the upgrade using pesetas. However, the shorter route is to use an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket, which allows you to bypass all of the prerequisites and purchase the exclusive tune-up.

Unless you find yourself having major problems during certain parts of the game, it’s probably best to hold off on using these tickets until you find a weapon that you want to keep for the rest of the game. The purchase of the exclusive upgrade is non-refundable, and given that they require a ton of Spinels to obtain, the usage of one should not be taken lightly.

That is everything you need to know regarding the Exclusive Weapon Upgrade Ticket in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Keep an eye on Twinfinite for more coverage on the latest installment in the hit horror franchise, with some of the said coverage even included down below.

Related Posts