What to Do with Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Spinel tap.
Capcom’s hugely revered fourth outing in its iconic survival horror series has received a modern remake and the results are pretty astounding. Not only have the graphics snagged an overhaul, but many gameplay mechanics and story elements have been re-tooled, too. For those who’ve acquired those shiny little gems known as Spinels in-game, you may be wondering what to do with Spinels in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Here’s everything you need to know.
What Are Spinels Used For in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered
Unlike the original game, where Spinels’ sole function were to be sold for 2500ptas, Spinels in Resident Evil 4 remake can be used to trade powerful items with the Merchant.
These special items range from new weapons, valuable treasure, yellow herbs, new scopes, laser sights, treasure maps, and even a new attache case.
The cost of each trade depends on the specific item in question; some cost more than others. Here’s a list of the initial Spinel trade items in the early game of Resident Evil 4 remake:
- Yellow Diamond – 3 Spinels
- Laser Sight – 10 Spinels
- Attache Case: Black – 8 Spinels
- Red Beryl – 4 Spinels
- High-Power Scope – 7 Spinels
- Elegant Mask – 2 Spinels
- TMP Stock – 8 Spinels
- Treasure Map: Village – 1 Spinel
- Yellow Herb – 3 Spinels
- Punisher – 5 Spinels
Essentially, Spinels are a lot more valuable and useful in the Resident Evil 4 remake when compared to its predecessor. Additionally, it’s worth noting that as you make progress through the game, more trade items will be added to the Merchant’s offerings.
How to Get Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake
In the Resident Evil 4 remake, you earn Spinels by completing Requests for the Merchant. These range from shooting blue medallions (much akin to its predecessor) to selling a certain item to him like a Golden Egg to killing a set amount of rats in a specific area, for example.
So, what do you know, that brings us to the end of our guide. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on what to do with Spinels in the Resident Evil 4 remake.
