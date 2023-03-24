What to Do with Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

Capcom’s hugely revered fourth outing in its iconic survival horror series has received a modern remake and the results are pretty astounding. Not only have the graphics snagged an overhaul, but many gameplay mechanics and story elements have been re-tooled, too. For those who’ve acquired those shiny little gems known as Spinels in-game, you may be wondering what to do with Spinels in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Here’s everything you need to know.

What Are Spinels Used For in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Unlike the original game, where Spinels’ sole function were to be sold for 2500ptas, Spinels in Resident Evil 4 remake can be used to trade powerful items with the Merchant.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

These special items range from new weapons, valuable treasure, yellow herbs, new scopes, laser sights, treasure maps, and even a new attache case.

The cost of each trade depends on the specific item in question; some cost more than others. Here’s a list of the initial Spinel trade items in the early game of Resident Evil 4 remake:

Yellow Diamond – 3 Spinels

– 3 Spinels Laser Sight – 10 Spinels

– 10 Spinels Attache Case : Black – 8 Spinels

: Black – 8 Spinels Red Beryl – 4 Spinels

– 4 Spinels High-Power Scope – 7 Spinels

– 7 Spinels Elegant Mask – 2 Spinels

– 2 Spinels TMP Stock – 8 Spinels

– 8 Spinels Treasure Map: Village – 1 Spinel

– 1 Spinel Yellow Herb – 3 Spinels

– 3 Spinels Punisher – 5 Spinels

Essentially, Spinels are a lot more valuable and useful in the Resident Evil 4 remake when compared to its predecessor. Additionally, it’s worth noting that as you make progress through the game, more trade items will be added to the Merchant’s offerings.

How to Get Spinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In the Resident Evil 4 remake, you earn Spinels by completing Requests for the Merchant. These range from shooting blue medallions (much akin to its predecessor) to selling a certain item to him like a Golden Egg to killing a set amount of rats in a specific area, for example.

So, what do you know, that brings us to the end of our guide. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on what to do with Spinels in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Related Posts