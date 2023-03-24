Image Source: Capcom

As they say, it’s all about the money, money, money. Sure, you could ignore the Merchant throughout your entire playthrough and be fine, but where’s the fun in that? Here’s how to get money fast in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Getting Money Fast in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The main way to get money quickly in Resident Evil 4 Remake is to sell items to the Merchant. It’s possible to get money by killing enemies and crows, but those usually only reward you with 200-300 pesetas a pop, which isn’t much. However, by selling the following items, you can amass a great amount of wealth very quickly:

Treasures

G+R+Y herb mixes

Old weapons

We’ll go over each of these items separately and explain why they’re so valuable.

Selling Treasures

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

One of the first things you should do once you meet the Merchant in Resident Evil 4 Remake is to complete as many requests as you can, and turn in your Spinels for the treasure maps. You’ll be able to see treasure locations on your map, and you can then sell these for money.

Most treasures can be sold as is, but there are some that you should hold on to, at least for a little while. When you examine the treasures in your inventory, you’ll notice that some of them have gem slots. This is where you can put in the rubies, yellow diamonds, sapphires, and all those other jewels you’ve picked up along the way. By inlaying these treasures with gems, you’ll drastically increase their value, and you’ll even get bonuses for inlaying all slots with different colored gems.

Because of this, we absolutely recommend holding on to your gems instead of selling them immediately. Save them for the treasures with gem slots, and you’ll get the most bang for your buck that way.

G+R+Y Herb Mixes

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

If you’re really strapped for cash, you can also sell your herb mixes for a premium. Specifically, a mix of the green, red, and yellow herbs will net you 10,000 pesetas, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Of course, the downside is that you’re giving up the opportunity to increase Leon’s maximum health with the yellow herb, but when push comes to shove, this may be your only option.

Old Weapons

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Finally, the nice thing about Resident Evil 4 Remake is that even if you’ve invested a considerable amount of money into upgrading a particular weapon but end up finding a better option down the line, you can always sell the old one and get most of your money back. Especially for a first playthrough, we recommend doing this as you’ll more than likely find yourself short on cash most of the time.

Don’t be afraid to cut ties with a weapon that doesn’t suit your needs any longer; take that money and put it towards something better.

And that’s how you can get money fast in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

