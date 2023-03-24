Image Source: Capcom

The eagerly anticipated remake of Capcom’s fourth iteration in its genre-defining survival horror series is upon us, and fans and critics alike are having a blast. While the core structure and set-pieces within the bonafide classic remains intact, there are plenty of new additions to keep hardcore devotees on their toes. For instance, players can now pick up mini quests known as Requests that’ll help to snaffle up some handy rewards. To that end, if you’re wondering how to turn in Requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake, here’s what you need to know.

Where to Go to Turn in Requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Essentially, you’ll need to return to the Merchant to turn in Requests and nab your rewards in Resident Evil 4 Remake. A quick way of figuring out the closest route to return to the Merchant is by bringing up your in-game map.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Of course, you’ll need to have completed the objective of the specific Request before you can turn it in. Once you’ve completed the objective of the Request in question, simply return to the Merchant, and he’ll give you your reward straightaway.

What Are Requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Requests are a new addition in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. In short, they’re short side quests that give you an opportunity to earn Spinels that can be exchanged with the Merchant for new and useful loot, like new weapons, new equipment, and Yellow Herbs.

You’ll find Requests on small blue notes hung around the world. Each Request requires you to fulfill a certain task, like killing a specific enemy, shooting a set amount of Blue Medallions in an area, or selling certain items to the Merchant.

So, that wraps up our guide for today. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to turn in Requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more, here’s how to find the Red9 pistol in the game. Alternatively, check out the relevant links down below.

Related Posts