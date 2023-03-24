All Grand Hall Blue Medallion Locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

And you thought you saw the last of ’em!

So you thought you saw the last of those awful Blue Medallions? Think again, because there’s no escaping them even once you’ve survived the catapults and have gotten to the Castle proper. Here’s a rundown of all the Grand Hall Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Where to Find All Grand Hall Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are a total of six Blue Medallions to be found in the Grand Hall area of Resident Evil 4 Remake. While you can certainly revisit this area later on, we recommend snagging all of them before completing the chimaera puzzle in the Grand Hall itself.

Blue Medallion #1

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The first Blue Medallion is located directly behind the chimaera. This should be pretty easy to find.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Blue Medallion #2

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The second Blue Medallion is located near the entrance to the Great Hall. Turn into the southern alcove and look up to find it.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Blue Medallion #3

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

In the Dining Hall, head towards the two portraits then turn right to find the third Blue Medallion hiding behind the curtains.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Blue Medallion #4

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

On the top floor of the Grand Hall, head to the middle and aim at the chandelier to find the next Blue Medallion hiding among the lights.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Blue Medallion #5

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The fifth Blue Medallion can be found in the Armory. Before jumping down to the bottom level, scan the southern wall for it.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Blue Medallion #6

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The final Blue Medallion can be located in the Gallery. Once the zealots lower the platform, head to the back and turn around to find it behind a pillar.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

And those are all of the Grand Hall Blue Medallion locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

