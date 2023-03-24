Image Source: Capcom

It’s been a long time coming but Capcom has finally gotten around to updating one of its all-time classic survival horror titles with a modernised remake. While there are plenty of similarities between the original and the remake, there are quite a few new additions as well. If you’re wondering how to increase Leon’s maximum health in Resident Evil 4 Remake, then we’ll walk you through what you need to know. Let’s go!

How to Upgrade Leon’s Maximum Health in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Much akin to its predecessor, you’ll need to find Yellow Herbs to increase Leon’s maximum health in Resident Evil 4 remake. However, you won’t be able to use a Yellow Herb on its own. Instead, you’re going to need to mix it with either a Green Herb, a Red Herb, or a combination of both.

Mixing a Yellow Herb with a Green Herb restores some health and increases your maximum health..

Mixing a Yellow Herb with a Red Herb increases your maximum health sans the health restoration.

Mixing a Yellow Herb with a Red Herb and a Green Herb nets you a full heal and increases your maximum health.

Mixing a Yellow Herb with two Green Herbs restores twice as much health as a single Green Herb, and increases your maximum health.

Unlike the original Resident Evil 4, you won’t need to use Yellow, Green, or Red Herbs on Ashley as she doesn’t have a health bar in the remake.

Where do You Find Yellow Herbs in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

You’ll largely find Yellow Herbs as you explore the world of Resident Evil 4 Remake. They usually grow in nooks and crannies and are sometimes found in locked drawers or treasure chests. However, the Merchant also sells a Yellow Herb as a trade item for 3 Spinels, which is easily attainable early on your journey.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to increase Leon’s maximum health in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more, here’s what to do with the Elegant Mask. Or alternatively, go ahead and take a gander at the links below.

