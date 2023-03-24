Image Source: Capcom

Surviving a survival horror game is tough, and Resident Evil 4 Remake is no different. If you want to give yourself the best possible chance at escaping Las Plagas and the Ganados, you’ll need to make sure you’re well-equipped. With that in mind, here are the best weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Best Weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake

We’ll be going over every weapon category in Resident Evil 4 Remake and picking out the best guns from each one. There are a couple of categories where the so-called “best” weapon really comes down to personal preference, but we’ll do our best to highlight all their pros and cons.

Best Handgun – Red9

The Red9 vs. Blacktail debate has been going on since 2005, and I’m sure it’ll continue long after the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Personally, I’m partial to the Red9 with the stock attached. It offers great firepower, and the stock just helps to improve its accuracy and keep it steady, though it does take up a bit more inventory space.

One thing to note is that it does have the lowest ammo capacity out of all the Handguns in the game, but hey, when you’re doing insane amounts of damage with each shot, who needs a bigger clip?

Best Handgun – Blacktail

On the other side of the debate, we have the Blacktail, which is arguably a better all-rounder type of Handgun. It can’t quite compete with the Red9 in terms of raw power, but it does have a bigger clip, takes up less inventory space, and also boasts great rate of fire and reload speed. Most would probably argue that the Blacktail is easier to use as well, but you really can’t go wrong with either of these Handgun options.

Best Shotgun – Striker

There really is no question. The Striker is the best Shotgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and it’s not even close. Not only does it boast a ridiculous amount of power, it also has decent range, and an excellent spread. It’s a huge upgrade over the double-barrel, and also offers more utility than the Riot Gun.

Best Rifle – Stingray

While the bolt-action rifle is certainly powerful, there’s just no beating the utility that the Stingray offers. The semi-automatic rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake also offers up quite a bit of firepower, and the increased rate of fire makes a huge difference especially when you’re trying to snipe at multiple enemies in a short amount of time.

Best Machine Gun – TMP

The TMP is one of the most underrated guns in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and we definitely recommend picking it up as soon as it becomes available. Sure, it has incredibly low firepower, but that’s not the point. The point is to shoot out your enemies’ legs to stun them quickly and melee them to death. It’s excellent for crowd control, and once you get the stock, it becomes a bit of a mini powerhouse with less recoil and improved accuracy.

Best Magnum – Killer7

While we’ll always have a soft spot for the classic Broken Butterfly, the Killer7 is absolutely the superior choice of magnum in Resident Evil 4 Remake. This powerful hand cannon offers even more firepower and, more importantly, it also comes with the laser sight, which allows you to be more accurate with the gun. There’s no question here; as soon as you get to the prison, ditch the Broken Butterfly for this thing.

And that does it for our picks for the best guns in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

