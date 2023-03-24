Where to Get the Red9 Handgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

If you’re gonna stand a chance against the Las Plagas and Regenerators, you’re going to need to be well-equipped. And what better way to stand up against Saddler’s horde than by busting out the best handgun in the game? Here’s how to get the Red9 handgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Red9 Handgun Location

In the original 2005 game, you could purchase the Red9 from the Merchant himself, but the Remake shakes things up a little. In Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll be able to get the Red9 handgun from chapter 4 onwards, after you’ve beaten Del Lago and have gained access to the motorboat.

With the motorboat, head back out to the lake where you fought Del Lago and look for the tiny shipwreck right smack in the middle of the lake. Dock the boat there and check the outer deck of the shipwreck for a chest. Open the chest to get the Red9 handgun, and you’re all good to go.

While the Red9 might seem a little lackluster at first, it quickly becomes one of the most powerful handguns in the entire game once you’ve upgraded it. If you’ve still been using Leon’s starter handgun up to this point, ditch that thing and start tuning up the Red9 instead.

Later on, you’ll be able to purchase the Red9 stock from the Merchant to increase its accuracy while reducing the recoil.

That’s all you need to know about where to find the Red9 handgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

