Image Source: Capcom

There’s nothing better than the feeling of finally obtaining a shotgun when you’re playing a survival horror game, and there’s no other game series that does the shotgun better than Capcom’s Resident Evil. Sure, you could beat the whole thing without ever touching this weapon, but why would anyone wanna do that? Here’s how to get the shotgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake W-870 Shotgun Location

The good news is that you can get the shotgun extremely early on in Resident Evil 4 Remake. No need to stick with your lousy handgun and those 10 bullets.

Play through the game until you reach the village square proper, and look for the large two-storey house at the northern end of the villager. We’ve included a screenshot of the map down below for clarity:

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Head inside the house and go up the stairs to the second floor, and you’ll find the shotgun hanging on the wall. Press X to pick it up and you’re all good to go.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

You can grab the shotgun during the village attack, or even after the attack if you were too busy running around trying to survive. Whichever you choose, just make sure to pick it up before you continue on to the lake.

That’s all you need to know about where to find the shotgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts