Image Source: Capcom Inc

With all the news about Resident Evil 4 Remake and the improvements it’s made to its gameplay dynamic, one of the most talked about is Leon Kennedy’s trademark knife becoming far more useful. With him now able to use it while moving and to parry most attacks, many players will be making good use of it soon. A slight caveat is that the knife now has a durability meter, and it can break after enough use. However, thanks to a certain cloaked friend, there’s no need to worry about keeping it in good shape. Here is how to repair the knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How the Knife Works and How to Both Repair and Upgrade It

Image Source: Capcom Inc

The knife is the base weapon of Leon’s entire arsenal, and it thankfully has seen some improvements this time around. Like before, it doesn’t take up physical room in your inventory/attache case. To bring out the knife during combat, press L1 and then R2 to use a quick stabbing attack. You can also just press R2 to perform a bigger swiping knife attack.

The biggest update to the bladed weapon is the ability to parry most physical attacks with it, and it’s ridiculously easy to perform. Simply brandish the weapon with L1 as an enemy approaches, and as they attack Leon will automatically parry it with no damage taken.

Image Source: Capcom Inc via Twinfinite

Of course, all this action will cause the blade of your knife to degrade over time, and there is a durability meter on your HUD to keep watch of. The most damage to your meter reportedly comes from breaking out of an enemy’s grasp, even more so than parrying or stab attacks. Once the meter reaches zero, the knife will break and become unusable until you repair it. Luckily, there’s a very easy and convenient way to do that.

Anytime you pay a visit to the cloaked merchant throughout the game, there will be a Tune Up tab that you can go to that includes all the repair options, as well as any upgrades available. Like any weapon you have, the repair will cost you a set amount of Pesetas.

Additionally, you can upgrade your knife’s power or durability as seen above, which also costs Pesetas. As expected, the power upgrade will increase the damage of your attacks with the knife while the durability upgrade increases your meter so that it lasts longer before breaking.

That concludes our guide to how to repair the knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Let us know what you think about the new and improved knife, if you like all of these changes.

Be sure to check out all of our other fresh content to the newly released Resident Evil 4 Remake, including our review to see what all the hype is about.

Related Posts