How to Block and Parry Melee Attacks in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

Out of all the entries in Capcom’s genre-defining survival horror series, it’s fair to say that Resident Evil 4 stands tall as one of the most emblematic and beloved. With the latest remake, quite a lot of new mechanics and weapons have been introduced into the mix. Case in point: If you’re wondering how to block and parry in Resident Evil 4 remake, then you’re in the perfect place. Let’s get down to business, shall we?

How Do I Block and Parry in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

One of the new mechanics in the Resident Evil 4 remake is Leon Kennedy’s ability to block and parry. It only works for melee attacks from regular enemies, and not for special attacks from bosses, mini-bosses, and those hideous Las Plagas tentacle monstrosities. Additionally, it also doesn’t work against grabs from regular enemies, either.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Essentially, just as the enemy is about to hit you with a melee attack, you’ll want to press the L1/ LB button on your controller to block and parry the attack. If you time a parry perfectly, you’ll stagger your opponent, which gives you an opening to unleash your own contextual attack with either X/ A to melee them, or R2/ RT to stab them with your knife.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

A melee attack will usually deliver a roundhouse kick knocking down any Las Plagas zombies in your vicinity, while the knife attack will be a critical hit, and will likely kill most standard enemies.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to block and parry in Resident Evil 4 remake. For more, feel free to explore the relevant links below.

Related Posts