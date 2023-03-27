MultiVersus Beta to Close Later This Year Ahead of Full Launch in 2024

Image Source: Player First Games

The epic showdown between the famous Warner Bros. characters is finally reaching its end as the Open Beta approaches its conclusion. Fortunately, players can still look forward to its full launch in the following year, enhancing the experience even further by incorporating fan feedback into the final version in early 2024.

According to the announcement, the Open Beta will close on June 25, 2023, to maximize the game’s performance, specifically for the bug and errors that have accumulated since its initial release. In particular, some players have noted character animation issues, as well as disconnections from the lobby that prevent them from playing Multiversus.

Various glitches have been fixed in the past few months, including a resolution for Superman’s Ice Breath and Tom’s premature dynamite explosion. Therefore, players can anticipate seeing other improvements as Player First Games adjust any pressing issues. We can also expect additional upgrades with maps, modes, matchmaking, and the progression system.

Once the Open Beta closes, Multiversus will be taken offline, but the training room, also known as the Lab, and local matches will be available to prepare you for the upcoming battle. Additionally, all characters and cosmetics are accessible in these modes, and you can anticipate even more fighters upon the game’s launch.

Those who have progressed in the game can transfer their earned rewards and levels to the following version after the proper fixes have been set. However, keep in mind that Multiversus cannot be downloaded after April 4, 2023, along with the option to purchase Gleamium packs, the in-game currency.

As for the Season 2 Battle Pass, players can continue to earn rewards through this event with Daily Missions until the Open Beta closes, with the exception of the Weekly Seasonal Milestones that will conclude by March 31, 2023.

If you still have a few lingering questions about the Open Beta, you can check out the announcement on Multiversus’ official website. Alternatively, players can keep up-to-date with all the latest news on Twitter, which will hopefully provide more information about its launch as the release date approaches.

