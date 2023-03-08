Microsoft Confirms Plans for CoD Mobile to be Replaced by Warzone Mobile

Image Source: Activision

The Call of Duty franchise has changed significantly over the past few years, with Warzone becoming a core tenet of the franchise’s success. However, one of the more underappreciated entries didn’t come from Activision directly; aside from publishing duties, it came from TiMi Studio Group and Tencent in the form of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Mobile.

With the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft looming over the gaming world, the latter conglomerate has been expressing all of its plans for Activision, with Call of Duty: Mobile seemingly playing a role in aiding the success of Warzone Mobile. According to Microsoft’s plans, the mobile entry will be replaced by Warzone Mobile when it arrives at some point in 2023.

Activision doesn't outright say that Warzone Mobile will displace CoD: Mobile, but Microsoft sure does in today's reply to the UK's competition regulator pic.twitter.com/TizGA93fLf — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 8, 2023

Call of Duty: Mobile has been a dominant figure in the mobile market, as its debut in 2019 introduced fans to a “greatest hits of Call of Duty” compilation, with the entry sticking to the core identity of CoD in light of recent entries straying from the “typical” formula. CoD: Mobile has racked up impressive numbers, as it reportedly raked in around $31 million in December 2021, encouraging many other mobile ports to try and follow suit.

With the current structure of Warzone dominating the free-to-play market, it seems Microsoft would be looking to capitalize on the Warzone branding and the CoD: Mobile market. That said, it’ll be interesting to see what comes from this, as CoD: Mobile offers multiplayer and a battle royale, while Warzone is strictly a battle royale entry.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to release sometime later this year. For more Call of Duty news, check out our related section below.

