COD Mobile Season 2 (2023) – Release Date, Time & Battle Pass

Image source: Activision

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 (2023) is set to arrive within a couple of days. As always, the game developers have announced everything about what’s coming in the next season prior to its official release. The upcoming season is called Heavy Metal and will bringg a new Diesel multiplayer map, Goliath Clash multiplayer mode, Ravager launcher battle royale class, a new assault rifle and more. If you’re curious to know when will COD Mobile Season 2 (2023) start, then here’s all you need to know about the upcoming update’s timeline.

When Does CoD Mobile Season 2 Come Out

Image source: Activision

The release of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 (2023), titled Heavy Metal, is scheduled for February 22 at 4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET/ 6 PM CT. Upon its global release, players can download the update from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. In keeping with tradition, the servers will remain online without any maintenance interruptions.

Meanwhile, we expect the update’s download size to be around 700MB. Therefore, one must ensure that their device should have enough free storage for a swift installation.

COD Mobile Season 2 (2023) Battle Pass

Image source: Activison

Call of Duty: Mobile seasonal updates are incomplete without a new Battle Pass. This time around, the battle pass rewards revolve around the Heavy Metal theme, which includes freebies like the Maddox Assault Rifl, Unit Support, a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the DR-H – Deadman’s Hand at Tier 50.

The paid version of the Season 2 (2023) Battle Pass includes premium cosmetic items and operators such as apocalyptic-themed Operator Skins like The Marshall, Deadman, Domino — Intimidation Tactics, and Beck — Spray Paint. Melt your foes with Premium Tier Weapon Blueprints like the QXR — DEAD-54, HBra3 — Steel Carnage, SP-R 208 — Wild West, and the Koshka — Ironclad Enforcer.

The premium battle pass will, as usual, require players to pay 560 COD Points (CP), equivalent to $6 USD. Additionally, players can purchase the Battle Pass Bundle for approximately 1280 CP (or $12), which unlocks the first 12 tiers immediately upon purchase.

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 2 (2023) Heavy Metal. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like The Best Call of Duty Games: All 19 Ranked and a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

