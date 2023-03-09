Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Will Add 5 More Characters

Image source: Nintendo, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

If you’ve been getting a bit tired of racing with the same characters every time you play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we have some exciting news to share. According to the game’s latest update with the most recent wave of DLC, more racers will be coming at a later point in time.

We know this because five blank character slots have appeared after the addition of Birdo, the newest racer to arrive with this update. Previously, we did not know if new characters would also be added to the game along with the courses in each wave of the booster course pass.

Now that Birdo (with nine color options) has been added and five extra slots appear below her, we can safely assume that this means more characters will be added alongside the rest of the DLC.

There are just two waves of the Booster Course Pass left, both arriving before the end of 2023. These waves will add eight courses each, bringing the grand total of DLC courses to 48.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 to buy as an individual purchase, but if you are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you will be able to play the courses at no additional cost.

At this time, we don’t know the exact characters that will be added to the game as racers. Like Birdo, they could be characters that appeared in previous Mario Kart titles. However, there is also a chance they could be brand new characters that have never appeared in a Mario Kart game before, even other Nintendo characters that aren’t a part of the Mario universe.

We’ll have to wait and find out more information about the upcoming characters when Nintendo reveals the contents of the next two waves of DLC later this year.