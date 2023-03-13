LEGO Kennedy Stars in This Fan-Made Resident Evil 4 Tribute

Image Credit: Cara Aleatorio on YouTube

The Resident Evil community has been on overdrive with the upcoming release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Many fans show their enthusiasm by sharing fan art or memes online, but one person decided to recreate the opening scene from the original Resident Evil 4 as a short LEGO movie.

Cara Aleatorio has recently uploaded a four-minute animation on YouTube that showcases LEGO Leon exploring the hostile European village. The video starts with the cutscene of the protagonist talking with the two police officers before smoothly shifting into a gameplay perspective.

Leon checks out his gun and knife and attempts to shoot at nearby crows. Aleatorio has paid close attention to the game’s UI by ensuring the number of bullets drops with each protagonist’s shot. The agent continues walking and soon enters a nearby house to greet its occupant.

The encounter goes similarly to the event in the game, and the sagacious Mr. Kennedy is forced to subdue the hostile man (with LEGO Palpatine’s face). Aleatorio has also done a superb job of capturing how the combat looks in Resident Evil 4, and you can even witness LEGO Leon performing his deadly kick. Sadly, everything has an end, and the video stops after he defeats the three townspeople outside the house.

Aleatorio has also shared their animation on Reddit, and the community applauds and praises this work of art. The post has become the hottest thread on the Resident Evil subreddit, gaining more than a thousand upvotes.

Aleatorio used Blender with Mecabrics Addon to create the animation, Premiere Pro for editing, and Photoshop to lip-sync the audio. According to the YouTube video description, it took them around 3,000 images and 1 to 2 months to finish this project.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Related Posts