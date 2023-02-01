All Leaked Legend of Zelda LEGO Sets

Image Source: Nintendo

Mario and his crew have dominated the LEGO world over the years as one of the only Nintendo exclusives. However, a new contender may arrive based on rumors and possible images of another popular franchise. So, if you want a sneak peek of this merchandise, here are all the leaked Legend of Zelda LEGO sets.

What Are the Leaked Legend of Zelda LEGO Sets?

A recent marketing LEGO survey features a display of beloved characters and a familiar setting within The Legend of Zelda universe. The first set includes the famous Great Deku Tree, Link, and Zelda, supposedly from Ocarina of Time, but it isn’t entirely clear who the third individual could be.

The second LEGO collection follows a similar format as the first, displaying the Great Deku Tree, Link, Zelda, and another mysterious character from Breath of the Wild, based on the design of each item.

I need these so bad pic.twitter.com/cUKfELfEKS — Pearl ❄ (@SaturnMunchies) February 1, 2023

According to Reddit user LinkWink, The Legend of Zelda LEGO set will have 1,920 pieces and cost between $200 and $325. Still, keep in mind that this information hasn’t been officially confirmed, so we’ll have to wait to see if these leaked images or rumors are accurate.

Besides these collections, many fans have continued to submit their Legend of Zelda LEGO ideas, including Hyrule Castle and Temple of Time designs. Unfortunately, several of these propositions have been declined in the past, yet some are still pending review. That said, we could see other variations from this universe if an artist finally gets the green light from the company.

Now that you know all the leaked Legend of Zelda LEGO sets, we can cross our fingers and hope they turn out to be real. For now, you can check out additional content about the series, including the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

