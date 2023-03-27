Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is Getting Its First Gameplay Reveal Tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that the Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma will host a presentation featuring gameplay from Tears of the Kingdom tomorrow morning. The presentation will feature about 10 minutes worth of gameplay, which is by far the most we will have seen so far.

The news came from the Nintendo of America Twitter account, which shared that the presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.



This will be the first major footage of actual gameplay from Tears of the Kingdom so far. Previous trailer have focused on cutscenes or very small clips of gameplay. The last trailer showed brief clips of new enemies, familiar landmarks, and more.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12, so fans have been clamoring for more information about the game. It’s a sequel to the popular Breath of the Wild, but it looks like a lot has changed in the land of Hyrule since the ending to that game.

There is also a collector’s edition for the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that was announced last month, and you can find out everything that it includes right here.

You can get ready for the new trailer by visiting Nintendo’s YouTube channel where the presentation will take place right here, or check out the game’s official website right here.