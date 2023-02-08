Everything in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition

Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, as fans can’t wait to get their hands on the sequel to 2017’s hit title. The launch date for Tears of the Kingdom is rapidly approaching, and the latest Nintendo Direct revealed a new trailer full of Zelda gloriousness, alongside a reveal of the collector’s edition jam-packed with extra goodies. Here’s everything you need to know about what you get in the collector’s edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition Items – Listed

Image Source: Nintendo

Retailing at 129.99 USD, the collector’s edition of Tears of the Kingdom will net you:

Physical copy of the base game

SteelBook

Art book

Steel poster

A set of four pin badges

Needless to say, it’s a relatively modest collector’s edition that may entice the most dedicated Zelda fans. This title will mark the shift of pricing with Nintendo games, as Tears of the Kingdom will retail for 69.99 USD. So if you’re on the fence about whether or not you should purchase this bundle, realistically, this will run you 50 USD more, but it’s chock full of Zelda-inspired memorabilia. Nintendo is also planning to release an amiibo statue during the release date, which might have been a better deal for the collector’s edition.

That’s all you need to know about everything that comes in the collector’s edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more content on the upcoming title, be sure to check out the related section below!

Related Posts