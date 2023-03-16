Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and 3 More Classic Games Were Just Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Image source: Nintendo

Two Game Boy, one SNES, and one NES classic titles have just shadow dropped on the NSO service.

Nintendo has shared four more classic games from various platforms that are now available to play on the Nintendo Switch Online service. Two Game Boy games, one SNES game, and one NES game were just added to their respective online libraries.

Joining the Game Boy library of games are Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe. In Kirby’s Dream Land 2, which was originally released in 1995, Kirby travels through seven islands to defeat King Dedede with the help of animal friends. In BurgerTime Deluxe, originally released in 1991, chef Peter Pepper collects hamburger ingredients in arcade platforming levels.

Joining the SNES library of games is Side Pocket, originally released in 1986. It’s a pocket billiards simulation game with both single player and multiplayer modes. Finally, joining the NES library of games is Xevious, originally released in 1982. It’s a vertical scrolling shooter arcade game with 16 total areas.

All four of these games can be played with the base paid membership of Nintendo Switch Online. Game Boy games are the most recent addition to the service; this library was added last month alongside Game Boy Advance games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Nintendo adds games to each of these classic libraries fairly sporadically, but it seems like there are new additions of some kind approximately once a month. Last week, Metroid Fusion was added to the Game Boy Advance library of games.

You can watch the trailer introducing Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime Deluxe, Side Pocket, and Xevious to Nintendo Switch Online below in order to get a feel for what each game is like.

