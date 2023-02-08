Connect with us

Nintendo Switch Online Finally Gives Fans What They Want With Game Boy, Game Boy Color, & GBA Titles

Nintendo Switch Online Finally Gives Fans What They Want With Game Boy, Game Boy Color, & GBA Titles
Image Source: Nintendo
News

Nintendo Switch Online Finally Gives Fans What They Want With Game Boy, Game Boy Color, & GBA Titles

Everyone should immediately play Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga.
Published on

In massive news for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, the service will now start getting Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance titles. Game Boy Advance titles will acquire the Expansion Pack add-on to the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Considering they are only just now rolling out these additions to the service, Nintendo has prepared a huge list of titles coming for fans of the old handhelds. These games will allow for special screen filters and include local and online multiplayer for certain supported titles. For instance, four players can play Mario Kart: Super Circuit.

The Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles you can play right now are:

  • Tetris
  • Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins
  • LoZ: Link’s Awakening DX
  • Gargoyle’s Quest
  • Game & Watch Gallery 3
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Metroid II: Return of Samus
  • Wario Land 3
  • Kirby’s Dream Land

Nintendo Direct teases these titles that are coming:

The Game Boy Advance games you can now play with the Expansion Pack:

  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
  • Wario Ware Inc. Mega Microgame$
  • Kuru Kuru Kururin
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Players can expect the below titles sometime in the future:

  • Metroid Fusion
  • Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
  • Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade
  • F-Zero Maximum Velocity
  • Golden Sun

Releasing The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap when it’s only going to be three months until Tears of the Kingdom was a smart move by Nintendo.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
To Top