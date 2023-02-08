Nintendo Switch Online Finally Gives Fans What They Want With Game Boy, Game Boy Color, & GBA Titles

Image Source: Nintendo

In massive news for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, the service will now start getting Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance titles. Game Boy Advance titles will acquire the Expansion Pack add-on to the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Considering they are only just now rolling out these additions to the service, Nintendo has prepared a huge list of titles coming for fans of the old handhelds. These games will allow for special screen filters and include local and online multiplayer for certain supported titles. For instance, four players can play Mario Kart: Super Circuit.

The Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles you can play right now are:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

LoZ: Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II: Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Nintendo Direct teases these titles that are coming:

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

The Legend of Zelda Oracle of Ages

Pokemon Trading Card Game

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

The Game Boy Advance games you can now play with the Expansion Pack:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

Wario Ware Inc. Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Players can expect the below titles sometime in the future:

Metroid Fusion

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

F-Zero Maximum Velocity

Golden Sun

Releasing The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap when it’s only going to be three months until Tears of the Kingdom was a smart move by Nintendo.

