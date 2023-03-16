John Wick Heard You Can’t Save the Dog in Resident Evil 4 Remake, & He’s Pissed

Image Credit: Crazy Potato on Nexus Mods

The Resident Evil 4 modding community has been on overdrive due to the Chainsaw Demo’s release and the full game’s upcoming launch. You can go to Nexus and find all kinds of mods you can install to spice up your gameplay. However, one member has decided to bring John Wick into the world of Resident Evil, and it is glorious.

Modder Crazy Potato has recently released the Keanu Reeves mod, which replaces Leon‘s head with the popular actor’s. YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming seems to have taken this as a sign to create a cool video showcasing John Wick’s badassery in the hostile Spanish village.

Although John is rather confused at the beginning, with him asking what exactly he is doing there, the man does not hesitate to head straight into the pyre. Thrilling music starts to pick up as Mr. Wick lands numerous headshots on the bloodthirsty townspeople. You can even hear him trash-talking his enemies, demonstrating that even though he is outnumbered, he is the danger here.

Dan Allen Gaming also uses another mod called John Wick Mode – AWF, which allows you to switch between the classic weapon stance and John Wick style. Normally, Leon only holds his gun at an angle when firing at close range and will use the standard stance in most cases.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

