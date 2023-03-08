John Wick 4 Cast: All Actors, Listed

Image Source: Lionsgate

John Wick 4 will be hitting cinemas on March 24, 2023. The eponymous killer, known by those who fear him as “Baba Yaga”, must defeat the High Table so he can finally earn his freedom, find peace, and leave the game. Before the movie, fans are wondering if some of the trilogy favorites are coming back. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of John Wick 4.

All John Wick 4 Cast, Listed

Keanu Reeves – John Wick

Keanu Reeves might not need an introduction. He’s been in the business for more than thirty years and has come back to the limelight as a successful movie star on multiple occasions. He started as an indie darling in My Own Private Idaho before becoming an action star with Speed and Point Break. He has portrayed Neo, John Constantine, and John Wick, making for a unique career full of thrills.

Donnie Yen – Caine

Donnie Yen started his career in Hong Kong as a leading action star in Drunken Tai Chi under the watchful eye of martial arts movie director Yuen Woo-ping. From there, his star rose in films like Iron Monkey or Ip Man, making international audiences take notice. Yen’s first role in Hollywood films was in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As a great action star, it makes perfect sense he finally appears in John Wick to showcase his skills.

Ian McShane – Winston

Ian McShane is a classically trained actor who has become famous for playing scoundrels, anti-heroes, and villains. Most audiences first noticed him on Deadwood, where he played the charismatic sociopath Al Swearengen. Since then, he’s been the perfect supporting player who can steal any scene. Not coincidentally, his role in the John Wick franchise would grow progressively greater with each entry, as fans could not get enough of his unique brand of charm.

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shimizu

Hiroyuki Sanada is known as one of Japan’s most versatile performers, and became the first actor from his country to act in the Royal Shakespeare Company. With more than a hundred credits under his belt, you may have seen him in films like Sunshine, The Wolverine, or last summer’s Bullet Train. This will be his first appearance in the John Wick universe as the manager of the Osaka Continental Hotel.

Bill Skarsgård – Marquis

Bill Skarsgård is part of the Skarsgård actors family; his father is Stellan (Thor), and his brothers are Aleksander (The Northman) and Gustav (Vikings). Bill got noticed later than his brothers, and his most famous performance might be as the unnerving Pennywise in the rebooted It films. His starring turn in Swedish drama TV series Clark was where he really got a chance to display his talents. His role in John Wick will pit him against the beleaguered protagonist.

Laurence Fishburne – Bowery King

Laurence Fishburne has been an actor with incredible range since he started working in the seventies. His intensity has been used for roles as a leading man, like in King of New York or What’s Love Got to Do with It (for which he earned a Best Actor Academy Award nomination). Since then, he’s been one of the most reliable supporting actors in the business, playing Morpheus to Reeves’ Neo in The Matrix, Perry White on Man of Steel, and Jack Crawford on Hannibal. He already appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as one of the lead’s allies.

Lance Reddick – Charon

Lance Reddick is a chameleonic actor who can play menacing, smart, interesting, fun, and much more with just a small movement of his face. His first big break was as Det. John Basil in Oz, before rising in notoriety through his performance as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wire. His character in the first John Wick was just credited as Hotel Manager, but his performance made him one of the most important characters in the whole universe, as Charon keeps surprising people with every new movie in the franchise.

Rina Sawayama – Akira

Rina Sawayama is a pop superstar who is going to make her feature film acting debut in John Wick 4. She has more than 400 million plays across all streaming services and has already collaborated with Elton John on a song, making her a unique, surprising choice for the role of Akira. If her acting is half as good as her singing and songwriting, this will be the start of a big film career for Sawayama.

Shamier Anderson – Tracker

Shamier Anderson is an actor who already has 50 credits to his name and is getting more opportunities every year. For now, his two biggest roles have been Agent Xavier Dolls in Wynonna Earp and Trevante Cole in Invasion. There’s not much known of his role in John Wick 4 other than his character being named Tracker, so the film could be his biggest role yet.

Clancy Brown – Harbinger

Clancy Brown and his deep voice have appeared in many TV series, animated films, and movies. His tall stature and unique timbre land him plenty of gigs, usually in positions of authority and villains; from Captain Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption to Sgt. Zim in Starship Troopers. Surprisingly, he’s also played Mr. Krabs in SpongeBob SquarePants since that show began in 1999. His role as Harbinger looks like another tough foe for John Wick to fight.

Scott Adkins – Killa

Scott Adkins is a martial artist and actor who has appeared in many Hong Kong action movies with directors like Yuen Woo-ping or Jackie Chan. After some appearances in TV series, he has become the king of B action movies like Undisputed II: Last Man Standing or Boyka: Undisputed IV. With those credentials, it’s not surprising he ended up in a John Wick film.

That is everything you need to know about the cast of John Wick 4. For more on the series, and Keanu Reeves in general, be sure to check out all the related articles we’ve got below.

