How Well Do You Know Valorant’s Agents? Take This Quiz to Find Out
A quiz to test even the most nerdy Valorant lore hounds.
The synergy of gunplay and hero abilities is what makes Valorant such a unique and exciting gameplay experience, but there’s no doubt that its diverse roster of Agents is also a huge part of the game’s appeal. From their colorful personalities and eye-catching designs to the different strategies their in-game utility offers, Valorant’s Agents are seriously cool, and Riot Games has been adding to the roster slowly ever since launch; most recently, with Gekko.
Just as has been the case for a while now, Gekko and other recent additions like Harbor and Fade have received lengthy cinematics and in-game clues to flesh out the lore that gives context to their backstories. But how much have you been paying attention? Could you recall the backstories for each respective character?
Well, here we’re going to find out how well you know Valorant’s mysterious lore. Not only will your knowledge be tested, but also the depth of your Agent pool as related to gameplay — if you can’t answer some of these questions then you’ll surely struggle to play the Agent in-game.
So, without further ado, let’s find out with a Valorant quiz that’s sure to test your overall grasp on Valorant Agents. This quiz has recently been updated with new questions to test your mettle!
How Well Do You Know Valorant's 22 Agents? Take This Quiz to Find Out
If you enjoyed this quiz, why not check out our recent Valorant trivia quiz and test your knowledge of the game and its lore? We also have other quizzes related to the game, such as naming callouts in Valorant based on an image, and one to help you choose between Phantom and Vandal.
- Valorant’s Oni 2.0 Knife Blasted as Overpriced & ‘Pay-to-Lose’ by Players
- Valorant North American Challengers Viewers Guide: All Teams, Schedule, Matches, & Results
- Valorant Players Warn Against a Game-Breaking Bug That Reveals Enemy Positions
- Valorant Players Think Agents Take Too Long to Unlock for New Players
- Who Is Gekko’s Voice Actor in Valorant? Answered