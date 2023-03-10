How Well Do You Know Valorant’s Agents? Take This Quiz to Find Out

A quiz to test even the most nerdy Valorant lore hounds.

The synergy of gunplay and hero abilities is what makes Valorant such a unique and exciting gameplay experience, but there’s no doubt that its diverse roster of Agents is also a huge part of the game’s appeal. From their colorful personalities and eye-catching designs to the different strategies their in-game utility offers, Valorant’s Agents are seriously cool, and Riot Games has been adding to the roster slowly ever since launch; most recently, with Gekko.

Just as has been the case for a while now, Gekko and other recent additions like Harbor and Fade have received lengthy cinematics and in-game clues to flesh out the lore that gives context to their backstories. But how much have you been paying attention? Could you recall the backstories for each respective character?

Well, here we’re going to find out how well you know Valorant’s mysterious lore. Not only will your knowledge be tested, but also the depth of your Agent pool as related to gameplay — if you can’t answer some of these questions then you’ll surely struggle to play the Agent in-game.

So, without further ado, let’s find out with a Valorant quiz that’s sure to test your overall grasp on Valorant Agents. This quiz has recently been updated with new questions to test your mettle!

How Well Do You Know Valorant's 22 Agents? Take This Quiz to Find Out Who is the only Agent who has a flash that is completely effective even if you look away? Phoenix Omen Reyna Breach Two Agents are capable of healing their team, but which of them can heal the most HP in a single round? Killjoy Sage Cypher Skye Who is Sabine? Killjoy Raze Sage Viper Which Agent alludes to having a family who they have at some point lost? Reyna Sova Viper Cypher Of all the Agents, whose ultimate ability can technically hit for the most damage in a single round? Raze Brimstone Jett Killjoy How many Agents have more than a one ability capable of killing an enemy at 100 health with a single use? 2 4 5 10 How many Agents in Valorant have the ability to smoke areas? 2 6 3 4 How many Agents in the game have a flash? 3 4 6 8 How many Agents in the game have the ability to use utility to scout enemy positions without taking any damage? 3 2 1 5 Who are the "perfect pair" according to one Agent's voice line at the start of a new round? Killjoy and Cypher Yoru and Reyna Breach and Brimstone Sage and Reyna Each of Valorant's Agents come from different corners of the globe, but who has an accent that is not in keeping with the country of birth? Reyna Breach Killjoy Jett Which of Valorant's Agents is considered their captain? Sova Yoru Brimstone Breach Which Agent's voice line states that he never liked the zoo? Sova Breach Yoru Phoenix What is the least number of ultimate orbs required to gain an Agent's ultimate ability? 5 6 7 4 How many "Controller" Agents are there in Valorant? 2 3 4 1 What is Chamber's real name? Pierre Gasly Vincent Fabron Charles Le Clerc Jean Luc Picard Is Harbor Radiant? Yes. No. Complete this Astra voiceline: "I call you 'chale' because it means you my friend. But maybe I should call you... Trinity, you're welcome!" Chale. Stand tall." 'kwasia' because you-you fool-o!" Useless Individual!" Why was Neon brought onto Alpha Protocol's Omega Project? To utilize her electric abilities as they attempted to power an Alpha-Omega teleporter. To beat Phoenix in karaoke. To restore power to the broken collider seen in the map Fracture. As a counter to shut down a KAY/0 from an alternate dimension. How many of Valorant's Agents are Radiant? 8 6 12 10 What does the Nazar or 'Evil Eye' that Fade wears represent? Her ability to see enemies with a Haunt ability. Protection. Her religious belief in an all-seeing Eye. A wild cat of Istanbul. What is Harbor's real name? Shere Khan Varun Batra Lakshmi Bai Jayadeep Mir Gekko has several Tattoos, but what is that is unique about them? They are a Mexican design, reflecting his Hispanic heritage There is one of each of his creatures: Dizzy, Mosh, Thrash, and Wingman They glow blue when he uses a creature ability Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this quiz, why not check out our recent Valorant trivia quiz and test your knowledge of the game and its lore?

